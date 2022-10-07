Acer Swift Edge Powered By Ryzen 6000 Lays Claim To Lightest-Ever 16-Inch OLED Laptop





Acer's latest laptop with AMD inside is not only lightweight, it's purportedly the lightest 16-inch OLED model the world has ever seen, the company claims. To that end, the Swift Edge powered by AMD's Ryzen 6000 and Ryzen Pro 6000 series processors features an ultra-slim magnesium-aluminum chassis with a 0.51-inch waistline, and weighs just 2.58 pounds.





We've found no evidence to contradict Acer's "world's lightest 16-inch OLED laptop" claim. It's even a tad lighter than Apple's M2-powered 13.6-inch MacBook Air , which checks in at 2.7 pounds. Not that two pounds is heavy for a laptop by any stretch, but it highlights why Acer's bragging rights are valid.









The 16-inch OLED display on the Swift Edge (model SFA16-41) delivers a 4K resolution (3840x2400) with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 500 nits peak brightness, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, less than 0.2ms response time, and a "cinema-grade" color gamut of 100 percent DCI-P3. It meets VESA's DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, and Acer also points to a narrow bezel with a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio.





Acer's base configuration comes equipped with a Ryzen 7 6800U mobile processor based on AMD's Zen 3+ architecture (otherwise known as Rembrandt). That's a stout 8-core/16-thread chip with a 2.7GHz base clock, up to a 4.7GHz boost clock, and 16MB of L3 cache. The chip is also equipped with integrated RDNA 2 graphics—Radeon 680M with 12 graphics cores clocked at up to 2.2GHz.











Buyers will also be able to opt for a Ryzen Pro variant for added security and IT management amenities. In addition, the laptop ships with Microsoft's Pluton security protections turned on by default, adding another layer of protection.





Other features include up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory, up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage, Full HD webcam, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, two USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C ports with fast-charging support, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1 output, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Noble security slot, a fingerprint reader, and a pair of built-in stereo speakers.



