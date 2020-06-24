Acer Predator X25 G-SYNC Gaming Monitor Cranks Ultra-Fast 360MHz Refresh Rate





The refresh rate wars are getting to be insane these days with gaming monitors, and Acer is throwing its hat into the ring again with its new Predator X25. As its name implies, the monitor measures 25 inches diagonally, but its claim to fame is no doubt the dizzying 360Hz refresh rate.

360Hz is absolutely bonkers, especially when you consider that most gamers would be wholly satisfied with a 240Hz or even 144Hz gaming monitor. But for those eSports gamers that want every possible advantage over the competition with their twitchy reflexes, this just might be the ticket.

In addition to its insane refresh rate, the Predator X25 features a 1080p resolution, which again is ideal for eSports gaming, allowing modern flagship GPUs like the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti to drive some incredible frame rates. You’ll also find NVIDIA G-SYNC support onboard along with AdaptiveLight technology, which uses an ambient light sensor so automatically adjust brightness levels and color temperature. Acer also boasts LightSense, ColorSense, and ProxiSense technologies to make further minute adjustments to brightness/color settings and help reduce eye fatigue during extending gaming sessions.

Acer says that the Predator X25 will debut in the United States this November priced at hefty $1,100.

Predator XB323QK NV

If you're looking for something a bit larger, Acer also pulled the wraps off the Predator XB323QK NV, which is a 31.5-inch gaming monitor with a 4K (3840x2160) resolution. The display boasts a 240Hz refresh rate, DisplayHDR 400 support, and a 0.5ms gray-to-gray response time. You'll also find NVIDIA G-SYNC support here along with super for Acer AdaptiveLight.

If the Predator XB323QK NV is too big for your needs, there's also a smaller 27-inch model (XB273U GS) and 24.5-inch model (XB253Q GZ). The Predator XB3 series will launched in the United States in September priced from $429.