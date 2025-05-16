Acer Predator QD-OLED Monitors Reach A Dizzying 500 Hz Refresh Rate
The Predator X27U F5 is a 27", 2560x1440 monitor whose main claim to fame is a 500 Hz (yes, five hundred Hertz) refresh rate. This means there's potentially a new frame every 2 milliseconds, a figure that would be completely unimaginable just a few years ago. Although this monitor's natural environment would be in the home of twitchy FPS gamers, the buttery smoothness from such a high refresh figure should be nigh on indescribable, provided the graphics card can keep up.
Another highlight of the X27U F5 is the fact that its quoted native brightness is 300 nits, something that's long been a sore spot for OLED displays, as yours truly can attest. Coupled with the maximum brightness of 1000 nits at 3% coverage, this earns the display a DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification. There are two Display 1.4 ports, two HDMI 2.1 inputs, and even a Type-C input with 65W charging support. A two-port USB hub and a pair of 5W speakers round out the main specs.
If you want a higher resolution, then the Predator X27 X may be worth a look. This monitor offers a 4K resolution and has a refresh rate of 240 Hz, still an absolutely massive figure compared to standard offerings. Given the higher pixel density, this monitor's base brightness is the OLED de facto standard of 250 nits, although its highlights can still reach 1000 nits on a 3% area. A DisplayHDR 400 True Black certification ensures the monitor's up to spec with regard to brightness and relative contrast in HDR mode. A DisplayPort 1.4 input and two HDMI 2.1 connectors adorn the back of the display, though this time around there's no USB hub, and the speakers are only 2W units.
Both displays are flat and employ the latest-generation 2025 Samsung QD-OLED displays with full 10-bit color support, 99% DCI-P3 color space coverage. Acer claims they're calibrated from the factory for a delta-E of under 2, and there's FreeSync Premium Pro support on tap.
The Predator X27U F5 is listed at 899€, so aside from tariffs, if we take away 20% for VAT and account for exchange rate, it would in theory cost around $675 in the U.S. Meanwhile, the Predator X27 X will retail in Euroland for 1,099€, or around $825 according to our pidgin math, sans tariffs.