Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop With RTX GPU For $699 Is A Great Deal

by Paul LillyThursday, May 01, 2025, 11:14 AM EDT
Angled closeup render of an Acer Nitro V gaming laptop on a gray gradient background.
These are some wild times we living in. Nintendo is pushing the price of first-party games to $80 with the release of its Switch 2 console, Microsoft is jacking up prices of all Xbox hardware (up to $100) and also following suit with higher priced games, and the latest-generation GPUs for PCs are seeing big premiums too. What's a gamer to do? Hunt for deals, that's what. In doing so, you can find some fantastic bargains, including a great price for a lower-end gaming laptop.

We're talking about the Acer Nitro V pictured above—it's on sale for a low $699.99 at Amazon (save $150), which amounts to an 18% discount. Normally we wouldn't celebrate that kind of discount, but on an already affordable system with a discrete GPU? Yeah, it's noteworthy.

What you get with this configuration is a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 1920x1080 resolution and respectable 144Hz refresh rate. It's also equipped with an Intel Core i7-13620H processor (10C/16T, up to 4.9GHz, 24MB of L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake, GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 512GB solid state drive.

Let's talk about that GPU. Yes, it's on the lower end of the discrete spectrum. However, it packs enough wallop to play games at 1080p. This is also one of the lowest-priced gaming laptop with a 4050 around. Over on Best Buy, for example, you're looking at spending $799.99 and up.

If you want to spend even less, you can grab an Acer Nitro V with a Core i5-13420H processor, GeForce RTX 4050, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD for $624.99 at Amazon (save $123.91).

ASUS ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop.

Looking for something more potent? If you have a bigger budget to play with, another 'limited time deal' on Amazon is this ASUS ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop that's on sale for $1,149.99 (save $250).

Pay no attention to Amazon's spec sheet claiming it only has a 1366x768 resolution, someone was asleep at the week when they filled it out. The G16 (model G614JV-AS74) is actually built around a 16-inch IPS display with a 1920x1200 resolution (16:10 aspect ratio) and 165Hz refresh rate.

As configured, it also comes with a Core i7-13650HX processor (14C/20T, up to 4.9GHz, 24MB of L3 cache), GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB SSD.

It's quite a bit more than the Acer model's linked above, but you do also get a burlier processor, a faster GPU, a better display, and more SSD storage.

Here are a few more gaming laptop deals...
The claimed $3,000 savings on the HP Victus 15 is laughable, even with it being stuffed with 32GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. However, the MSI Katana system underneath matches it in specs and is even less expensive right now.
Tags:  deals, Gaming, Acer, Laptops
