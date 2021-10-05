Acer Aspire Vero Sustainability-Focused Laptop Launches Today With Windows 11

Acer announced its first sustainability-focused notebook, the Aspire Vero, and its popular Swift 5 will be available in North America today with Windows 11 pre-loaded. The company also announced that its Nitro 5 gaming notebook will be available with Windows 11 later this month.

The Aspire Vero is made from recycled materials which delivers on Acer’s Earthion mission to offer products that support a sustainable future. The notebook is made from 30% post-consumer resin (PCR) plastic in the chassis, which saves approximately 21% in C02 emissions. Also, no paint is used on the surface of the chassis. The Aspire Vero earned a 2021 Red Dot Award for Brand and Communication Design with its 100% recyclable packaging. Both the protective bag and keyboard are made from 100% recycled plastics. Acer even thought to design the box remnants to fold into a stable computer stand with multiple angles for daily use.

The Aspire Vero will be offered with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with integrated Iris Xe graphics. It will have up to 512GB of M.2 SSD storage available providing plenty of room for all those movies you want to watch. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS display has AI noise suppression offering clarity during video calls and clear visuals. The notebook will also come with Intel Wi-Fi 6, a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.2 ports and an HDMI 2.0 port. The Aspire Vero launching today will have an MSRP of $899.99. A less expensive version will be available later this month for $699.99 (MSRP).

Acer’s Swift 5 ultra-thin and light notebook combines elegant design with the latest performance technology making the most of Windows 11. The first configuration in North America of this notebook with Windows 11 will be the SF514-55TA-77WW. It will be powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and have up to 17 hours of battery life. It weighs in at about 2.29 lbs, making it a light and easy to carry option. The Swift 5 will feature a 14-inch Full HD display with 340-nit brightness rating and 100% sRGB color gamut with a 90% screen-to-body ratio. The Swift 5 is available today will have a starting MSRP of $1,099.99.

Rounding out the notebooks announced for this month by Acer is its Nitro 5 gaming notebook. There will be two models pre-loaded with Windows 11 later this month. The Nitro 5 features a smooth 144Hz display, delivering fluid visuals for all those high tier gaming moments. The notebook will be offered with two screen size options, a 15.6-inch or a 17.3-inch version. Both can be paired with either an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor, and either an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or RTX 3050 Ti GPU. Add to that fast SSDs, powerful cooling, Ethernet and a Thunderbolt 4 port and you have a nice gaming package for all those AAA games. Once this notebook launches later this month, it will have a price tag ranging from $769.99 (MSRP) and $1,199.99 (MSRP) depending on options chosen.

For anyone that has an older Acer product, they have been working closely with Microsoft to ensure a large majority of their products, including those announced in the last 3 years, are eligible for the free Windows upgrade. You can go to Acer’s website for further details.