Acer’s 2024 Predator Helios And Nitro 17 Gaming Laptops Arrive With Big Upgrades

by Paul LillyMonday, January 08, 2024, 06:00 PM EDT
Gamer playing on an Acer Nitro 17 gaming laptop.
In addition to launching a range of updated productivity laptops at CES, Acer’s also introducing some reconfigured gaming laptops, including the Nitro 17, Predator Helios Neo 16, and all-new Predator Helios Neo 18 (not to be confused with the non-Neo model). All of these laptops pair Intel’s 14th Gen Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs with discrete NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs.

Starting with the Nitro 17, Acer is catering to gamers who have dug their heels into the 17.3-inch laptop category. In this case, you’re looking at an IPS display with a 2560x1440 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. So in other words, it’s a fast display that should be capable of delivering accurate color reproduction. We also like that Acer opted for a 1440p resolution instead of stretching 1080p on a 17.3-incn form factor.

Angled rear view of Acer's Nitro 17 laptop on a gray gradient background.

The Nitro 17 also takes advantage of new high-powered Intel 14th Gen CPU options, namely the Core i7-14700HX, Core i7-14650HX, and Core i5-14450HX. These are flanked by up to 32GB of DDR5 memory and up to 2TB of NVMe SSD storage in a RAID 0 configuration.

Angled closeup photo of the Acer Nitro 17 gaming laptop.

For graphics, the Nitro 17 ports a GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. It’s a rather tame choice, though Acer’s looking to strike a more accessible balance between price and performance. Or to use Acer’s words, offer a “budget-friendly gaming device.”

To that end, the Nitro 17 will be available this month starting at $1,249.99. It’s not clear what exactly that nets you other than the baseline Core i5-14450HX and GeForce RTX 4060, but it’s certainly an attractive price point for a decently equipped gaming laptop.

Acer Revamps Its Predator Helios Gaming Laptops

Front and back view of Acer's Predator Helios laptops on a gray gradient background.

More powerful configs are available within Acer’s revamped Predator Helios and Helios Neo laptops that come in 16-inch and 18-inch models, with optional mini LED backlighting. It’s a little confusing because Samsung reserves the ‘Neo’ designation for its mini LED TVs and monitors like the Odyssey Neo G9, whereas Acer is using the Neo tag to denote for its slightly tone-down and notably cheaper configs.

Both the non-Neo Helios 16 and 18 sport mini LED displays with a 2560x1600 resolution and a fast 250Hz refresh rate, along with 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. The only difference is the size: 16-inch on the Helios 16 and 18-inch on the Helios 18.

The Helios 16 pairs a Core i9-14900HX or Core i7-14700HX processor with up to a GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, up to 32GB of DDR5 memory, and up to 4TB of NVMe SSD storage in RAID 0. It also features Killer Wi-Fi 7, DTS X:Ultra audio, a 90WHr battery, and a few other bells and whistles.

Acer’s larger Helios 18 offers a single CPU option, the Core i9-14900HX, and mates it with up to a GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. The other specs are largely the same as the Helios 16.

The Helios 16 Neo and Helios 18 Neo are somewhat tamer, starting with the display—they use standard IPS panels without mini LED backlighting. Otherwise, the resolution and DCI-P3 color gamut ratings are the same, while the refresh rate checks in at 240Hz.

CPU options on both models include Core i9-14900HX, Core i7-14700HX, Core i7-14650HX, Core i5-14500HX, and Core 14450HX. Both models also offer up to a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, up to 2TB of NVMe SSD storage in RAID 0, Killer Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and a 90Whr battery.

Acer says the Helios Neo 16, Helios Neo 18, and Helios 18 will be available in March starting at $1,499.99, $1,549.99, and $1,999.99, respectively. The Predator Helios 16 will ship this month starting at $1,899.99.

