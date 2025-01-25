Acemagic's New F3A Mini PC Packs Ryzen AI Muscle In A Tiny Package





We've come a long way since the days when hulking PC towers were both the norm and a symbol of how much power you wielded on your desktop. In the modern era, manufacturers are able to cram quite a bit of computing muscle inside a comparatively minuscule chassis. One of the notable player in the mini PC space is Acemagic, and it's readying a new F3A AI 370 mini PC for sale by the end of the month.





In case the model name is not a dead giveaway, the heart and soul of Acemagic's newest PC is AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor (same as found in the Ayaneo 3 handheld ). It's a Strix Point chip that combines four Zen 5 cores with eight Zen 5c cores, for a 12-core/24-thread configuration. Both types of cores have a 2GHz clock speed, while the Zen 5 cores can boost up to 5.1GHz (the Zen 5c cores can ramp to 3.3GHz).





The Strix Point chip also features Radeon 890M graphics (16 cores, up to 2.9GHz, RDNA 3.5) and an onboard neural processing unit (NPU) capable of up to 50 TOPS. And as a whole, the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 is rated to deliver up to 80 TOPS of AI muscle.













Acemagic says users can stuff up to 95GB of DDR5-5600 RAM in its latest mini PC, in a dual channel configuration of course. It can also accommodate up to 4TB of NVMe solid state drive (SSD) storage. In other words, while small in size, the F3A AI 370 mini PC should be capable of putting up big performance figures.





Cooling is always a heightened concern in compact form factors. According to Acemagic, it's new mini PC is able to stay cool and quiet even when going all out.





"The F3A Mini PC's cooling system has been meticulously designed with an upgraded, quiet high-speed fan and a full-copper heat dissipation module. The dual exhaust design optimizes system cooling, ensuring stable operation even under full load. Despite running at maximum power, it remains quiet and cool, providing users with the best experience," Acemagic says.





Other notable specs multiple video outputs (HDMI 2.1, USB4, and DisplayPort 2.0) supporting up to four external displays, dual 2.5Gbps LAN ports, and RGB lighting.



