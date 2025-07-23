A Huge Mysterious Radeon GPU Just Broke Cover, Is This AMD’s 7950 XTX?

















One of the most striking features of this mystery cooler is the provision for three 8-pin PCIe power connectors. The current RX 7900 XTX typically utilizes two connectors that draw up to 355 Watts. With three 8-pin connectors, this prototype would be capable of receiving over 450 W (factoring in the 75 W from the PCIe slot itself), obviously indicating a GPU with a higher power draw and, presumably, a higher performance target. This level of power puts it squarely in the league of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090









There's been plenty of speculation about AMD's plans for a higher-tier RDNA 3 GPU, with rumors of an 7950 XTX or even 7990 XTX circulating since 2022. This actual prototype is the strongest evidence yet of AMD's intent even if it unfortunately never translated to an to-market product.





Photo credits: FP32 via Quasar Zone