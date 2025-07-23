A Huge Mysterious Radeon GPU Just Broke Cover, Is This AMD’s 7950 XTX?
This discovery was made by a user on the South Korean forum Quasarzone, who initially believed they were purchasing a standard RX 7900 XTX shroud. However, upon arrival, it became clear this was something more enigmatic. The prototype cooler boasts a triple-fan, triple-slot design, dwarfing the user's own RX 7900 XTX. The "newer" shroud measures roughly 13.4 inches (34 centimeters) long (versus 29 cm on the 7900) and almost 2.1 inches (5.5 cm) thick.
The design language of the prototype is unmistakably AMD, featuring the characteristic red aluminum accents and angular aesthetic. However, subtle differences, such as distinct LED cutouts and a different internal layout with unique screw hole placements, further confirm it's not merely a beefed-up cooler for the 7900 XTX. Even though there's no PCB within, the substantial copper baseplate and heavy heatpipe array point to the ability to handle high thermal loads.