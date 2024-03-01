CATEGORIES
A Groom Wore An Apple Vision Pro At His Wedding And His Wife's Face Says It All

by Thiago TrevisanFriday, March 01, 2024, 10:39 AM EDT
wedding
It appears as though the Apple Vision Pro has become a media darling. If the news of product returns or cracking headsets were not entertaining enough, depictions of how users are interacting with the device surely won't disappoint. This one takes the cake, though.

A groom has been pictured using the Apple Vision Pro during a wedding ceremony, shared by @jason on X. The humorous aspect here surely points to the reaction on his bride's face, which can only be described as a cross between bewilderment and disappointment. 

We have seen cases of users with the Vision Pro in very public scenarios where it's not recommended or advisable. Owners who drove with the Vision Pro have even been spotted, and supposedly been pulled over by the police. 

Many of these are likely just publicity stunts on the part of social media influencers, since it certainly does evoke a strong reaction to seeing someone in public with the Vision Pro. 

The pass-through cameras with low-latency are what even make the idea of using it in the real world a possibility. It is very possible that in a very far, distant future, there will be a version of Vision Pro or similar that will allow for fluid usage during even complex tasks. 

vp
Yes, it can look ridiculous, but here I'm in the privacy of my office

There is nothing ridiculous about the Apple Vision Pro itself, when examined on its own technical merits. The optic and camera technology embedded therein is truly impressive, creating a device that can do some very futuristic things at a high level. Driving in public or using during a wedding, are not two items that spring to mind as best use cases, however. 

The aesthetics of Vision Pro are also attractive, with high quality materials and a build that impressions upon physical touch. When it is on a human head, the reactions can be mixed due to its ski goggle-invoking reminiscence. These atypical public stunts are thankfully only relegated to a select few, likely as entertainment or to be provocative. 

The steep $3499 keeps most buyers at bay since Apple has not defined a strong use case for mass, general usage of the device yet. While the technology is promising, it still suffers from the stigma associated with virtual reality headsets, as comically demonstrated by the bridge and groom picture. 
