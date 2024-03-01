A Groom Wore An Apple Vision Pro At His Wedding And His Wife's Face Says It All
It appears as though the Apple Vision Pro has become a media darling. If the news of product returns or cracking headsets were not entertaining enough, depictions of how users are interacting with the device surely won't disappoint. This one takes the cake, though.
A groom has been pictured using the Apple Vision Pro during a wedding ceremony, shared by @jason on X. The humorous aspect here surely points to the reaction on his bride's face, which can only be described as a cross between bewilderment and disappointment.
We have seen cases of users with the Vision Pro in very public scenarios where it's not recommended or advisable. Owners who drove with the Vision Pro have even been spotted, and supposedly been pulled over by the police.
Many of these are likely just publicity stunts on the part of social media influencers, since it certainly does evoke a strong reaction to seeing someone in public with the Vision Pro.
The pass-through cameras with low-latency are what even make the idea of using it in the real world a possibility. It is very possible that in a very far, distant future, there will be a version of Vision Pro or similar that will allow for fluid usage during even complex tasks.
