A 3-Ton Rocket Careening Wildly At 5,771 MPH Smashed Into The Moon Today





NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter





While this is the first unintentional human-made object to crash into the moon, other human-made objects have impacted the space rock in the past. In 2009, NASA sent its Lunar Crater Observation and Sensing Satellite into the moon's south pole while traveling at an estimated speed of 5,600 mph (9,000 km/h). Scientists used the jet of material unleashed upon impact to try and detect key signatures of water ice. NASA also deliberately flew the Saturn V rockets used for the Appllo missions into the moon.