These 8 Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals Suck, No Actually They're Great





We wouldn't say this about most other items, but ff your vacuum doesn't really suck, then it's time to invest in one that does. That's the whole point, right? Solid suction to extract dirt and grime from your floors. Do you know what doesn't suck, though? The Black Friday / Cyber Monday discounts that are in play for an assortment of robot vacuums, a lot of which are right around half off.

Roborock Q7 L5 Robot Vacuum + Mop Combo Is 48% Off

Roborock Q7 L5 + Mop Combo and it's on sale for a low $129.99 at Amazon (48% off). According to Amazon's listing, this deal is "selling fast." It also shows this item as a "#1 best seller" in the commercial indoor robotic vacuum category. The robot vacuum pictured above is theand it's on sale for a low. According to Amazon's listing, this deal is "selling fast." It also shows this item as a "#1 best seller" in the commercial indoor robotic vacuum category.





Roborock says it upgraded the suction (now 8,000 Pa) on the Q7 from the Q5 model. This robot helper also features a dual anti-tangle system (main brush and side brush), LiDAR navigation, multi-level mapping, an integrated mop system with three levels of water flow, and an off-peak charging mode that takes advantage of off-peak electricity hours to reduce energy costs.





While on the lesser expensive side, there's a lot to like about the Q7. In addition to the features listed above, this robot vacuum automatically detects when it moves onto a carpeted floor and responds by increasing its suction

power for deeper cleaning and more effective dust removal.

Roborock Qrevo Curv S5X Brings The Suction And Is 43% Off









Roborock Qrevo Curv S5X, which is on sale for $649.99 at Amazon (43% off). It's the most expensive model in this roundup, but also deeply discounted and fully featured, starting with a big increase in suction to 18,500 Pa. This makes it a great option for deep cleaning carpets and floor gaps, especially if you own pets. Our splurge pick is the, which is on sale for. It's the most expensive model in this roundup, but also deeply discounted and fully featured, starting with a big increase in suction to 18,500 Pa. This makes it a great option for deep cleaning carpets and floor gaps, especially if you own pets.





As with the Q7, the Qrevo Curv S5X boasts a dual tangling system that's intended to minimize hair getting wrapped. It also has a FlexiArm Arc side brush and edge mopping system that automatically extend out to deep clean corners and edges to virtually eliminate so-called blind spots.





If you own pets or simply want a robot vacuum with lots of cleaning power, this is one to consider.





Here are some more robot vacuum deals...