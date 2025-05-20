This $7,000 Printer Spread Malware Through Infected Drivers For 6 Months









In a disturbing revelation that highlights the evolving nature of cyber threats, a YouTuber uncovered a significant security lapse where a printer manufacturer inadvertently distributed malware-laced software to its customers for at least six months. The drivers, which were hosted on popular file hosting site Mega.nz, were flagged for containing remote access trojan and cryptocurrency stealing malware. Despite initial pushback, the printer company in question, Procolored, has since taken down the defective drivers and offered clean ones to users.

Procolored specializes in producing fabric direct-to-film (DTF), UV DTF, EV, and direct-to-garment (DTG) printers. Printers from the Shenzhen-based company range anywhere from $1,900 to more than $12,000, so customers expect the best. Or at least, that's what they've been led to believe. It wasn't until YouTuber Cameron Coward (of Serial Hobbyism) decided to review one of Procolored's $7,000 V11 Pro UV printers that a serious problem arose.





The saga began when Coward encountered alarming alerts from his antivirus software after plugging in the provided USB drive containing the printer's software. He reached out to the Chinese company about the issue and Procolored initially suggested that his software was flagging false positives. Coward then reached out to the computer virus subreddit for advice. The discussion ultimately got the attention (and investigative help) of Karsten Hahn, a G Data researcher.



