7 Best Game Deals On Humble Bundle To Fill The Holiday With Gaming









After the success of the Silent Hill 2 remake, publisher Konami brought a breath of fresh air to the franchise with Silent Hill f. The game takes place in 1960s Japan, where players will navigate the fog obscured town of Ebisugaoka as high school student Shimizu Hinako. The trademark, creepy enemy designs are back in full force, but won’t be the only monsters Hinako must deal with.





Clair Obscur has been scooping up awards left and right, including Best RPG, Best Narrative, Best Score and Music, and Game of the Year. It’s a turn based RPG that incorporates real time elements like dodging and parrying for an engaging combat system. The dev team was heavily inspired by games such as Final Fantasy X and Persona 5, however, it is uniquely its own with how unabashedly French it is.





Elden Ring Nightreign finally delivers the native co-op experience fans had been clamoring for, after years of resorting to using mods in Elden Ring. Players can team up with one or two friends to take on the dangerous world of Limveld, which is full of enemies to dispatch including the Nightlord. Although its possible to tackle this challenge solo, too.





If not for Clair Obscur, Kingdom Come Deliverance II undoubtedly would’ve racked up far more awards this year. It takes everything from the first entry and refines it into a more polished and engrossing experience as players once again step into the shoes of Henry of Skalitz, who’s on a journey of revenge. Along the way players will be able to complete a litany of side quests that do an excellent job of adding more context to its vast open world.





Doom: The Dark Ages has everything fans of this iconic series love: a thumping soundtrack, plenty of demons to mow down, and silky smooth movement. In this entry, though, the world has a decidedly more medieval vibe to it and players wield a shield that adds a fun twist to the proceedings.





It’s a few years old now, but is still a great video game that’s rightfully considered one of the crown jewels of PlayStation’s catalog. The best part is that PC gamers will be able to enjoy a plethora of features that aren’t found on Sony’s consoles, such as support for ultra wide monitors, up to 4K resolution, and NVIDIA DLSS. It’s the ultimate way to experience Kratos and Atreus’ mythical adventure.

A lot of gamers likely picked up new hardware thanks to the solid discounts that happened during the holiday shopping season. Now it’s time to buy some new games that can take advantage of those upgraded rigs, and thankfully Humble Bundle has a great selection of titles on sale. Here are the picks that stood out to us.In a gaming landscape full of remasters and remakes, this is one of the best to come out this year. Fans of the original release, which came out in 2006, will feel right at home as Bethesda ensured that gameplay mechanics remained intact with a few tweaks to make it more playable in 2025. The visuals, however, got a complete overhaul as the development team leveraged the features of Unreal Engine 5.Other deals currently available that are worth checking out too (honorable mentions):