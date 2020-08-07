This Crazy 64-Core AMD Threadripper 3990X PC Is The Ultimate Portable Workstation

We played around with the configuration options to see just how nuts we could go, and here's what we came up with...

AMD Threadripper 3990X

64GB DDR4-3200

2x 2TB Samsung 970 EVO SSDs

2x 14TB Seagate Exos X14 HDDs

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

Windows 10 Pro 64-bit

The grand total? A cool $15,278! Yes, that's expensive, but hey, we saved a few bucks by opting for a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti instead of a Titan RTX . If that's not bonkers enough, there are plenty of other options to drive the price up further.













One word of note—pay no attention to the ASock X399M Taichi motherboard listed in the tech specs section. That is an X399 motherboard with a TR4 socket, whereas the Threadripper 3000 series only works in TRX40 motherboards. So clearly that's an error in the listing (perhaps a holdover from a previous model based on the Threadripper 2000 series).





All our silliness aside, this is a potentially interesting offering for people who need the power of a workstation in a technically mobile form factor. It's not thin and light like a laptop, but the briefcase-style chassis means it can be lugged around from one location to another with relative ease.

