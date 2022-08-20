Here Are 6 Top Tips For The Smash Game Hit Cult Of The Lamb





One of the first things you are going to want to focus on when beginning to build your village is creating a farm. Once you begin to grow your flock of faithful, they are going to need to be fed. By developing your farm early on in the game, you can be sure to have enough food for all of them. While you can feed them grass each day, they do eventually grow weary of it and begin to lose faith in you as a leader. You will start out with a farming station, which gives you plots to plant your seeds. Then you will want to procure a scarecrow to scare off the numerous birds trying to nab those seeds before they have a chance to even grow. After that, building a seed silo to store your seeds and a fertilizer silo to put all the poop from your followers will greatly enhance your farm.