Apple Modems Could Bring 5G To Macs And Vision Pro, What It Means For Qualcomm
Conversely, this transition is likely less concerning for QCOM moving forward. The company has been on a revenue diversification tear as of late, with Snapdragon X wins in Copilot+ laptops and automotive design wins for its Snapdragon Digital Cockpit and Ride platforms, not to mention its recent advancements with Snapdragon 8 Elite for Android handsets.
Regardless, Apple's new 5G modem might end up making its way to other devices in the company’s portfolio as well, that have not previously incorporated cellular connectivity, including Macs and the Apple Vision Pro headset. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman notes that Apple is currently “investigating the idea of bringing cellular connectivity to the Mac for the first time.” Although it seems the company is proceeding with caution as “cellular connections are unlikely to come to the Mac before 2026, when Apple is planning a second-generation modem that includes support for faster speeds.”
Another potential device Apple is considering implementing this new modem in is the Apple Vision Pro alongside other headsets currently being developed. The end goal for the company would be to have a pair of smart glasses sporting this new modem, where mobile connectivity would be a requirement for a device like this to reach its maximum potential. While exciting, it’s important to note that of course such a device would be years away.
Of the two devices Apple is eyeing, the smart glasses are where this new modem will be needed the most. While road warriors will appreciate having cellular connectivity on a Mac, the abundant amount of convenient Wi-Fi available to most people, one would argue, lessens the appeal. Smart glasses, on the other hand, could potentially benefit the more-so from 5G connectivity, which would simplify and streamline the experience, instead of relying on being paired to an iPhone.