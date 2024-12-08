CATEGORIES
home News

Apple Modems Could Bring 5G To Macs And Vision Pro, What It Means For Qualcomm

by Dave Altavilla, Alan VelascoSunday, December 08, 2024, 09:02 AM EDT
apple modem macs vision pro hero
Apple has long been angling to ditch Qualcomm and use modems designed in-house, and it seems as if the upcoming iPhone SE 4 will be the beginning of the transition process. The company believes the new modem will allow it to manufacture thinner iPhones, potentially as soon as next year. It also means Apple will eventually no longer have to be reliant on Qualcomm for the technology.

Conversely, this transition is likely less concerning for QCOM moving forward. The company has been on a revenue diversification tear as of late, with Snapdragon X wins in Copilot+ laptops and automotive design wins for its Snapdragon Digital Cockpit and Ride platforms, not to mention its recent advancements with Snapdragon 8 Elite for Android handsets.

Regardless, Apple's new 5G modem might end up making its way to other devices in the company’s portfolio as well, that have not previously incorporated cellular connectivity, including Macs and the Apple Vision Pro headset. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman notes that Apple is currently “investigating the idea of bringing cellular connectivity to the Mac for the first time.” Although it seems the company is proceeding with caution as “cellular connections are unlikely to come to the Mac before 2026, when Apple is planning a second-generation modem that includes support for faster speeds.”

apple modem macs vision pro body

Another potential device Apple is considering implementing this new modem in is the Apple Vision Pro alongside other headsets currently being developed. The end goal for the company would be to have a pair of smart glasses sporting this new modem, where mobile connectivity would be a requirement for a device like this to reach its maximum potential. While exciting, it’s important to note that of course such a device would be years away.

Of the two devices Apple is eyeing, the smart glasses are where this new modem will be needed the most. While road warriors will appreciate having cellular connectivity on a Mac, the abundant amount of convenient Wi-Fi available to most people, one would argue, lessens the appeal. Smart glasses, on the other hand, could potentially benefit the more-so from 5G connectivity, which would simplify and streamline the experience, instead of relying on being paired to an iPhone.
Tags:  Apple, Qualcomm, 5G, (NASDAQ:AAPL), vision pro
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment