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Huge 2TB MicroSD Express Card Spotted For Bodacious Nintendo Switch 2 Storage

by Alan VelascoMonday, October 05, 2026, 02:55 PM EDT
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2. Image: Nintendo
The Switch 2 has now been out for a little over a year but has quickly grown its library thanks excellent third-party releases such as Resident Evil Requiem, Pokémon Pokopia, and Onimusha: Way of the Sword. These games, along with its own first-party titles, is likely cramping the paltry 256GB of onboard storage. But fear not Switch 2 gamers, a new 2TB option is on the horizon.

A user on the NintendoSwitch2 subreddit spotted an advertisement from memory maker Suneast touting a yet to be released microSD Express card with 2TB of capacity. If this advertisement isn’t a misprint or something doctored, then it would be the first 2TB option available to Switch 2 owners.

Suneast microSD Express ad
Suneast ad. Image: Icalvy on Reddit.

This is a big deal because Game Keycards have become the preferred choice for publishers looking to put out a physical release on the Switch 2. These cards only hold a small amount of data and serve as a key to download the rest of the game, which means that after a just few games a player is likely filling up the internal 256GB of storage.

The onslaught of games will only be increasing as the year goes on and well into 2027. Franchises such as Call of Duty, which is making a return to Nintendo consoles with Modern Warfare 4 and Final Fantasy VII Revelation are going to be eating up a lot of storage with what they’re looking to do with the handheld’s tech.

The company currently offers capacities of 256GB for $59.99, while 512GB for $199.99 and the 1TB for $299.99. It’s likely that this new 2TB option will be pricey and could potentially end up being priced nearly as much as the console itself, but hopefully that isn’t the case. At the very least it’s nice that such a high-capacity option will become available.
Tags:  Storage, Nintendo, switch-2
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
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