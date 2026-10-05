Huge 2TB MicroSD Express Card Spotted For Bodacious Nintendo Switch 2 Storage
A user on the NintendoSwitch2 subreddit spotted an advertisement from memory maker Suneast touting a yet to be released microSD Express card with 2TB of capacity. If this advertisement isn’t a misprint or something doctored, then it would be the first 2TB option available to Switch 2 owners.
This is a big deal because Game Keycards have become the preferred choice for publishers looking to put out a physical release on the Switch 2. These cards only hold a small amount of data and serve as a key to download the rest of the game, which means that after a just few games a player is likely filling up the internal 256GB of storage.
The onslaught of games will only be increasing as the year goes on and well into 2027. Franchises such as Call of Duty, which is making a return to Nintendo consoles with Modern Warfare 4 and Final Fantasy VII Revelation are going to be eating up a lot of storage with what they’re looking to do with the handheld’s tech.
The company currently offers capacities of 256GB for $59.99, while 512GB for $199.99 and the 1TB for $299.99. It’s likely that this new 2TB option will be pricey and could potentially end up being priced nearly as much as the console itself, but hopefully that isn’t the case. At the very least it’s nice that such a high-capacity option will become available.