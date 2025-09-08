2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S Goes Hybrid With An HP Boost To Become Most Powerful 911 Ever





If there's a lesson on how to eke every ounce of performance out of a single platform each generation, Porsche would probably be at the top of our list to lead that class. To wit, the Stuttgart-based automaker's new 992.2-based 2026 911 Turbo S, unveiled at the IAA Mobility trade show, has just become the most powerful 911 ever made. Purists may balk at the hybridization of the powerplant (following the 911 GTS ), but we all want to go faster, right?









Let's make this clear: T-Hybrid, Porsche's hybrid system, is not your grandfather's efficiency-focused hybrid. The system on the Turbo S even improves on the motorsport-derived setup found on the 911 GTS, the first 911 to go hybrid. This time, the new car pairs a 3.6-liter flat-six motor with twin electric exhaust gas turbochargers, as opposed to a single eTurbo on the GTS. Part of the beauty of these eTurbos is that they're are designed to spool up instantly, eliminating lag, and ensuring power is always underfoot.













The end result is quite impressive: the Turbo S delivers a combined output of 701 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. This represents a rather solid 61 hp gain over the GTS. Porsche claims a 0-60 mph sprint in just 2.4 seconds plus a top speed of 200 mph. Perhaps more impressively, the car was 14 seconds faster around the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife than the previous model









Despite the addition of the hybrid components, curb weight increase is a respectable 180 pounds. The car features wider rear tires and has the largest carbon-ceramic brake system ever installed on a two-door Porsche (16.5 inches at the front, 16.1 inches in the rear). The chassis has also been optimized with the electro-hydraulically controlled Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (ehPDCC) and active aerodynamics front flaps borrowed from the GTS.





Inside, the cabin maintains a balance of luxury and sportiness, with standard features including 18-way adjustable Sport Seats Plus and can be optioned with the Sport Chrono Package that includes tire temperature monitoring, the aforementioned ehPDCC, and titanium sports exhaust, among other niceties. The Coupe is a two-seater by default, but buyers can also add rear seats at no extra charge.













