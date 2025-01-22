2026 Jeep Recon Charges Forward As An EV Version Of Popular Off-Road Wrangler
If the Recon name sounds familiar, it was previously used as a variant of the Wrangler, but make no mistake—the Jeep Recon is a new model to the Jeep lineup. It'll be the second electrified SUV behind the much pricier Wagoneer S. Unlike the bigger sibling though, the Recon is intended to be taken off-road as much as for daily street driving, featuring four-wheel drive as standard, e-diffs, removable doors, and a rear-mounted spare.
Details for the Recon are sparse at the moment, which means no one really knows what sort of power the dual Stellantis electric modules will produce. It's been said that the new car will inherit the same motors from the Wagoneer S, which rocks 600 hp. It'd be mighty impressive if the Recon's EV setup gets even close to that kind of power, paying dividends not just for straight line speed, but also when tackling sticky adverture-y situations and possibly towing (the Wagoneer S is rated for 3,400 lbs).
A quick look at the underpinnings however, one realizes that in stock form, the Recon isn't fully off-roadable like a true Wrangler. It lacks solid axles, instead going for fully independent suspension. The ground clearance looks more mainstream mid-size SUV than Wrangler as well, which limits where you can take this car. Another deciding factor is range. Jeep hasn't disclosed range figures, but deep territory trotting probably won't work with the Recon's batteries.
The Jeep Recon will be introduced in North America first, followed by a global roll out soon after. Three trim levels said to be available: the Willys trim keeps things rugged and basic, whereas the Overland trim nabs buyers more premium features and creature comforts, followed by what could be called the Moab trim with increased ground clearance with 17-inch wheels and full underbody rock plates. There's also speculation that a hybrid model could drop next year, sporting a 1.6-liter turbo inline four with unspecified hybrid tech.