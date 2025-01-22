CATEGORIES
home News

2026 Jeep Recon Charges Forward As An EV Version Of Popular Off-Road Wrangler

by Aaron LeongWednesday, January 22, 2025, 10:57 AM EDT
hero 2022 Jeep 4xe Day Hero Jeep Recon
Jeep plans on bringing an electrified off-road capable model to the masses in the form of the 2026 Jeep Recon. Inspired by the Wrangler (although supposedly designed in tribute to the XJ Cherokee), the mid-size five-door SUV will have standard four wheel drive via dual electric motors dishing out between 450 to 600 horses, electronic locking differentials, removable doors, and an optional power retractable roof. Psst, Ford, we need a Ford Bronco EV, STAT!

Recon%20(2)

If the Recon name sounds familiar, it was previously used as a variant of the Wrangler, but make no mistake—the Jeep Recon is a new model to the Jeep lineup. It'll be the second electrified SUV behind the much pricier Wagoneer S. Unlike the bigger sibling though, the Recon is intended to be taken off-road as much as for daily street driving, featuring four-wheel drive as standard, e-diffs, removable doors, and a rear-mounted spare.

Details for the Recon are sparse at the moment, which means no one really knows what sort of power the dual Stellantis electric modules will produce. It's been said that the new car will inherit the same motors from the Wagoneer S, which rocks 600 hp. It'd be mighty impressive if the Recon's EV setup gets even close to that kind of power, paying dividends not just for straight line speed, but also when tackling sticky adverture-y situations and possibly towing (the Wagoneer S is rated for 3,400 lbs).

2024 Jeep Recon EV SUV 3%20(2)

A quick look at the underpinnings however, one realizes that in stock form, the Recon isn't fully off-roadable like a true Wrangler. It lacks solid axles, instead going for fully independent suspension. The ground clearance looks more mainstream mid-size SUV than Wrangler as well, which limits where you can take this car. Another deciding factor is range. Jeep hasn't disclosed range figures, but deep territory trotting probably won't work with the Recon's batteries.

The Jeep Recon will be introduced in North America first, followed by a global roll out soon after. Three trim levels said to be available: the Willys trim keeps things rugged and basic, whereas the Overland trim nabs buyers more premium features and creature comforts, followed by what could be called the Moab trim with increased ground clearance with 17-inch wheels and full underbody rock plates. There's also speculation that a hybrid model could drop next year, sporting a 1.6-liter turbo inline four with unspecified hybrid tech.
Tags:  Automobiles, jeep, ev, wrangler
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment