CATEGORIES
home News

2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV Smashes Range Record After Traveling Over 1K Miles

by Aaron LeongWednesday, August 06, 2025, 11:32 AM EDT
hero silverado wt
General Motors' 2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV truck has reserved a spot in the Guinness World Record for the longest driving range in a production electric vehicle. In an independently verified drive conducted on public streets in Milford, Michigan, the electric Silverado obliterated the previous record, achieving 1,059.2 miles on a single charge. 

For reference, last month the Lucid Air Grand Touring broke the record with 749 miles, and yet the 493 mile-rated Silverado gave that distance a good spanking. The record-breaking run was achieved with a standard production model of the 2026 Silverado EV Work Truck trim, equipped with the larger of two Ultium battery packs (i.e. 205 kWh). 

Forty GM engineers took on the challenge to take the Silverado EV the distance. Every conceivable part of the truck was optimized (while staying stock), such as removal of the spare tire, adding a tonneau cover for the bed, pumping the tires to their maximum allowable 80 psi, and even adjusting the wiper angle, all in the name of improving aerodynamics and efficiency. 

silverado ev drive1
Slow and steady wins the race

And oh, the engineers had to make do without air conditioning and drive VERY slowly, in the summer heat, no less. This was hypermiling at its most extreme, so kudos to the team for sticking with it. Even though the Silverado EV in Work Truck trim boasts dual electric motors that produce a combined 510 horsepower and 615 lb-ft of torque, the drivers in this test had to putter along between 20 to 25 mph wherever possible, which must have been brutal over the 1000+ mile distance.

3d printed trophy1

To celebrate the record-breaking milestone, the team used the same truck to power a large 3D printer to make themselves a commemorative trophy (after being recharged, of course).

The Chevy Silverado EV can be ordered in a few guises, such as the RST, Trail Boss, and the Work Truck. When equipped with the RST's Wide Open Watts (WOW) mode, the truck can unleash up to 760 horsepower and 775 lb-ft of torque, allowing it to scoot from 0 to 60 mph in under 4.5 seconds. When driven normally, the truck has an EPA-estimated range of up to 493 miles. When it comes to getting back on the road, the Silverado EV supports 350kW DC fast charging, adding 100 miles of range in 10 minutes. Towing capacity is still a strong suit in EV form, offering a maximum towing capacity of 12,500 lbs.
Tags:  (NYSE:GM), ev, truck, silverado
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment