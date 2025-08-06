2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV Smashes Range Record After Traveling Over 1K Miles





General Motors' 2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV truck has reserved a spot in the Guinness World Record for the longest driving range in a production electric vehicle. In an independently verified drive conducted on public streets in Milford, Michigan, the electric Silverado obliterated the previous record, achieving 1,059.2 miles on a single charge.





For reference, last month the Lucid Air Grand Touring broke the record with 749 miles, and yet the 493 mile-rated Silverado gave that distance a good spanking. The record-breaking run was achieved with a standard production model of the 2026 Silverado EV Work Truck trim, equipped with the larger of two Ultium battery packs (i.e. 205 kWh).





Forty GM engineers took on the challenge to take the Silverado EV the distance. Every conceivable part of the truck was optimized (while staying stock), such as removal of the spare tire, adding a tonneau cover for the bed, pumping the tires to their maximum allowable 80 psi, and even adjusting the wiper angle, all in the name of improving aerodynamics and efficiency.





Slow and steady wins the race



And oh, the engineers had to make do without air conditioning and drive VERY slowly, in the summer heat, no less. This was hypermiling at its most extreme, so kudos to the team for sticking with it. Even though the Silverado EV in Work Truck trim boasts dual electric motors that produce a combined 510 horsepower and 615 lb-ft of torque, the drivers in this test had to putter along between 20 to 25 mph wherever possible, which must have been brutal over the 1000+ mile distance.













To celebrate the record-breaking milestone , the team used the same truck to power a large 3D printer to make themselves a commemorative trophy (after being recharged, of course).

The Chevy Silverado EV can be ordered in a few guises, such as the RST, Trail Boss, and the Work Truck. When equipped with the RST's Wide Open Watts (WOW) mode, the truck can unleash up to 760 horsepower and 775 lb-ft of torque, allowing it to scoot from 0 to 60 mph in under 4.5 seconds. When driven normally, the truck has an EPA-estimated range of up to 493 miles. When it comes to getting back on the road, the Silverado EV supports 350kW DC fast charging, adding 100 miles of range in 10 minutes. Towing capacity is still a strong suit in EV form, offering a maximum towing capacity of 12,500 lbs.