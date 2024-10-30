2025 Porsche 911 Carrera T Gets A 6-Speed Manual And A New Convertible Trim Option
It's no wonder why Porsche's 911 Carrera T (introduced with the 992 generation) is a fan-favorite. It represents the modern take on a simpler 911 that's light, fast, rear-driven, and is as comfortable on highways as it is on the track. Previously, the 992.1 Carrera T featured stripped down luxury mod-cons all in the name of weight-savings, adaptive sport suspension, a Sport Chrono package, and sport exhaust system, which made it a delight for driving purists. The car was also available with a PDK dual-clutch automatic and in coupe form.
For 2025, Porsche has upped the ante with the Carrera T. The autoshifter has been thrown out in favor a proper six-speed manual transmission. If you grew up and passed your driver's ed on automatics, there's no better reason than to learn how to drive stick. And what a stick it is: the short shifter has a lovely open-pore laminated walnut knob. Drivers can utilize the auto rev-match feature by default, but can also fully disable it (as part of the standard issue Sport Chrono package). Interestingly, the six gears used in the new car were taken from the 992.1's dual-clutch.
Customers also get to choose the traditional coupe or a cabriolet for a more visceral, open-air experience. Alas, if you value lightness and rigidity, the hardtop is the one you want, which turns out to be the lightest 911 Carrera at 3,316 lbs.
The engine carries over from the regular 992.2 Carrera, not that it needs any improvements. There's 388 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque underfoot that are claimed to rush the coupe to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds (the cabrio loses two-tenths off that time). Max speed is rated for 183 and 182 mph, respectively.
Stopping power comes courtesy of larger 13.8-inch rotors with six-pot calipers rolling within 20-inch (front) and 21-inch (rear) wheels. Adaptive dampers continue to balance ride with performance as part of Porsche's PASM sports suspension setup.
Relatively speaking, despite the copious upgrades, the 2025 Porsche Carrera T is only $10,000 more than the previous generation. The coupe now starts at $136,000, while the cabrio begins at $150,000. Both come with standard black Sport Seats Plus with heat and four-way adjustability. Rear jump seats can be added for free for the coupe, whereas they're standard on the cabriolet.