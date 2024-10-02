2025 Ferrari 12Cilindri Rips 820 HP To Deliver Thrills In A Retro Supercar Design
Coming as the successor to the 812 Superfast, the 2025 Ferrari 12Cilindri (pronounced "dodici cilindri" in your best Italian accent while waving the che capolavoro hand gesture in the air) is a grand tourer of terrific proportions. The ridiculously stretched hood unabashedly draws from the handsome 1968-73 365 GTB/4 Daytona. Further homage comes with the sharply beveled nose and darkened panel between the headlights, the side window cutout, and the two air vents on the nearly flat hood.
The overall shape successfully combines retro with modern elegance, purposefulness, and tidiness not seen in many Ferraris (and modern vehicles, for that matter). Most cars on the road look so angry all the time with beady eyes and large angry maws, yet Ferrari keeps things simple with wide headlights and straightforward aero in the front. If you squint, you might even see a little 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid, heaven forbid! Other parts, like the rear valance and the passenger space are a little busier, but overall Ferrari designers deserve kudos for this one.
And yes, there's a good old ICE barking under that long hood. To be exact, a naturally-aspirated 6.5-liter V12 (codenamed F140HD) with 820 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque that redlines to a heady 9,500 rpm. The power is sent to the rear wheels via a new eight-speeder transaxle. Between these bits, the Italian automaker claims a 48/52 percent front-to-rear weight balance and a top speed of over 211 mph.
The 12Cilindri also has rear axle steering, now in its third generation and is paired with magnetorheological dampers to take adaptive/selective steering response and ride to the next level.
A new 10.2-inch touchscreen adorns the center console and basically adds even more things for both the driver and passenger to press and control. The hand-assembled leather and carbon fiber dual-cockpit interior is tasteful (for a supercar) that offers a great view out the front windshield thanks to the low-mounted dashboard.
Ferrari is offering coupe and spider versions of the 12Cllindro, starting at $464,000 and $510,400 respectively.
Photo credits: Ferrari s.p.a.