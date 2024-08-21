CATEGORIES
2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet Pierces A $113K MSRP

by Aaron LeongWednesday, August 21, 2024, 11:14 AM EDT
Dodge is marking its 20th anniversary of Hemi-powered Durangos with two special edition models: the Durango R/T 20th Anniversary Edition (natch) and the Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet. The latter can be had for $113,000+ for starters, which seems either like highway robbery or that Dodge's marketing team is laser-focused on attracting the high-horsepower buyer. The Silver Bullet, after all, has 710 horsepower and can race to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds.

Earlier this week, Dodge released two models to honor 20 years since the first Hemi-powered Durango was produced, namely the Durango R/T 20th Anniversary Edition and the Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet. The "cheaper" of the two—the $70k R/T remains mechanically the same with cosmetic changes to commemorate the event. Buyers get a black Hemi hood graphic and badging this time, plus 20 x 10-inch Brass Monkey wheels as standard. There's also the optional Tow N' Go package, which equips this Durango for up to 8,700 lbs of towing with a Class IV hitch, four- and seven-pin trailer connectors, inbuilt trailer brake control with native cluster display, self-leveling headlamps, six-pot Brembo Brakes with black calipers, active exhaust, and adaptive damping suspension.

The highlight of the announcement (especially if you're a fan of horsepower, Dodge, or throwing money at anything that goes fast) would probably go to the Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet. For $113,325 (plus a destination charge) of your hard-earned cash, Dodge will sell you a Durango Hellcat that's mechanically the same as prior iterations but with some cosmetic upgrades thrown in for good measure.

As the name suggests, the car can be had in a limited-run shade of silver called Triple Nickel. Things like the hood, badging, and exhaust tips will be finished in black. At least the wheels get a lighter dark gray treatment over the six-piston Brembos (with red calipers this time).

Inside, driver and passengers are treated to Ebony Red nappa leather seats, carbon fiber trim, suede headliner and steering wheel, and a restrained number of Hellcat logos throughout the cabin. Although the car and the cabin are old by modern standards, Dodge is equipping both special editions with a large 10.1 center touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, Qi charging pad, and a really nice 19-speaker 825-watt Harman-Kardon audio system.

Both 2025 vehicles are open for ordering right now at dealerships.
