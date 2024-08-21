2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet Pierces A $113K MSRP
Earlier this week, Dodge released two models to honor 20 years since the first Hemi-powered Durango was produced, namely the Durango R/T 20th Anniversary Edition and the Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet. The "cheaper" of the two—the $70k R/T remains mechanically the same with cosmetic changes to commemorate the event. Buyers get a black Hemi hood graphic and badging this time, plus 20 x 10-inch Brass Monkey wheels as standard. There's also the optional Tow N' Go package, which equips this Durango for up to 8,700 lbs of towing with a Class IV hitch, four- and seven-pin trailer connectors, inbuilt trailer brake control with native cluster display, self-leveling headlamps, six-pot Brembo Brakes with black calipers, active exhaust, and adaptive damping suspension.
Inside, driver and passengers are treated to Ebony Red nappa leather seats, carbon fiber trim, suede headliner and steering wheel, and a restrained number of Hellcat logos throughout the cabin. Although the car and the cabin are old by modern standards, Dodge is equipping both special editions with a large 10.1 center touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, Qi charging pad, and a really nice 19-speaker 825-watt Harman-Kardon audio system.
Both 2025 vehicles are open for ordering right now at dealerships.