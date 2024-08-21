2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet Pierces A $113K MSRP





The highlight of the announcement (especially if you're a fan of horsepower , Dodge, or throwing money at anything that goes fast) would probably go to the Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet. For $113,325 (plus a destination charge) of your hard-earned cash, Dodge will sell you a Durango Hellcat that's mechanically the same as prior iterations but with some cosmetic upgrades thrown in for good measure.





As the name suggests, the car can be had in a limited-run shade of silver called Triple Nickel. Things like the hood, badging, and exhaust tips will be finished in black. At least the wheels get a lighter dark gray treatment over the six-piston Brembos (with red calipers this time).