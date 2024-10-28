2025 Aston Martin Vanquish Slays In Road Tests But That 824 HP V-12 Costs A Mint
The third-generation Aston Martin Vanquish bristles with a subdued combination of muscle, ability, grace, and opulence. It may harness the kind of performance and power that'd make a Ferrari 12Cilindri cry, but it doesn't necessarily carry an angry catfish Mercedes-AMG kind of look at the same time. Yes, the car looks the part, as if it could be inducted into MI5 service at any moment, but from the rear three quarter view, especially in a dark colorway, there's a hint of, ahem, dare we say it, a 2024 Ford Mustang. From that same perspective, the rear carbon fiber "shield" panel and taillights hint of a Volvo S90. Neither are bad things, but shows the parity in certain aspects of design.
Still, reviewers are raving about the tangible capabilities of the new Vanquish on the road, although track tests are definitely coming next. The hood hides one of the last great engines in any road-going car. It's a twin-turbo 5.2-liter V-12 that stores 823's worth of horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque, making it easily more powerful than the Vanquish S, DBS Superleggera, and the 12Cilindri. The engine redlines at 7,000 rpm, but all the sweet torque comes in at a low 2,500 rpm, making for effortless driving and passing without much drama (aside from the exhaust rumble, of course).
Power is sent through a ZF eight-speed automatic to the rear wheels. For shoes, the car is endowed with Pirelli P Zero PZ4 summer tires (front 275/35ZR-21, rear 325/30ZR-21) that provide the traction it needs to achieve the claimed 3.3 second 0-60 mph dash, 214 mph top velocity, and, if opportunity allows, some irresponsible rounds at the track.
With all the external fanfare, some folks are saying that the cabin seems similar enough to the "cheaper" Vantage and DB12 to warrant the asking price, but look past that and passengers get to enjoy the smell of sumptuous leather and Alcantara in a modern interior built to the utmost standards. This being a flagship Aston Martin, however, customers can further customize the cockpit to their liking with things like carbon seats and fitted luggage.
As mentioned, the 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish comes with a price to match. Prices begin at $434,000 and rocket from there the more you play with the configurator. Comparatively though, the car is a bargain compared to the Ferrari 12Cilindri's $460,000 base price.