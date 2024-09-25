2024 Roku Ultra Streamer Brings Faster Wi-Fi And A Better Remote To Battle Google
The company says it has heard concerns about the speed of Roku boxes, so this one pumps the gas a little. The updated CPU is reportedly 30% faster than any other Roku player, allowing it to navigate menus and launch apps faster. It also supports HDMI 2.1, which allows for Quick Media Switching (QMS) for smooth input switching. There are no sketchy HDMI ads, thankfully.
This streaming box comes with Roku's latest remote, the 2nd edition Voice Remote Pro. It comes with numerous features that Roku remotes really should have had years ago. For starters, you don't have to swap batteries anymore. It has a USB-C port to recharge the internal battery, and the buttons are backlit—finally. The voice functionality lets you launch apps, connect to devices, and find the remote between your couch cushions by using the "Hey Roku" command.
The Roku Ultra supports all the video and audio formats you're likely to find on streaming services, plus a few more. It has Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for video, with a maximum resolution of 4K in H.264, H.265, or VP9 formats. The audio setup is good, including EAC3 (Dolby Digital), AC-4, and DTS. It supports Dolby Atmos but only the Dolby Digital version. If you're trying to play higher-quality files with TrueHD Atmos, you're out of luck.
You can connect the Roku Ultra over Ethernet if you've got the cables, but the port is only 100Mbps. Even though Wi-Fi is less reliable, it's going to be much faster on this device, which has been upgraded with support for Wi-Fi 6.
The 2024 Roku Ultra is much more expensive than the lesser Roku players, clocking in at $99. It's available now direct from Roku. Roku confirms the streamer will also be available from other retailers in the coming weeks. All you need is a TV with an HDMI port and some streaming subscriptions. The device comes with access to a raft of ad-supported streaming options as well.