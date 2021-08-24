CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillTuesday, August 24, 2021, 09:24 AM EDT

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Teased Ahead Of Its High-Flying October Debut With 600+ Horsepower

corvette z06 hero
If you thought that the Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray was intense, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet. Of course, we all knew that General Motors has been working behind the scenes on a hotter version of the current-generation Corvette, but the company announced this week that the new Z06 would make its official debut on October 26th.

So, we have two agonizing months to wait for the big reveal. Still, the company provided a brief teaser of the vehicle blasting around some famous race tracks, including Circuit de la Sarthe and the Nürburgring. The latter is the “holy grail” destination for manufacturers to tests their high-performance vehicles, so it makes sense that GM would spend thousands of hours testing there.

With that said, the new Z06 is rumored to feature a 5.5-liter flat-plane-crank V8 engine that produces a very uncharacteristic exhaust note, for a Corvette. Instead, it sounds more like a Ferrari at full wail, which seems entirely appropriate given its newfangled mid-engine configuration. According to early reports, while the 6.2-liter V8 in the standard Corvette produces just shy of 500 horsepower, the Z06 will boost that number to nearly 620 horsepower. Power will still flow to the rear wheels via a strengthened 8-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Interestingly, if the horsepower figures are accurate, the incoming Z06 would be down on power compared to the previous generation with its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 thumping out 650 horsepower. However, we’re confident that GM engineers have dialed in the engine, transmission, and suspension tuning to blow the doors off the C7 Corvette Z06 around the ‘Ring despite the power deficit.

Compared to the standard Corvette, the Z06 has a revised front fascia with larger air intakes and fenders. There are also wider fenders out back, four centrally-mounted exhaust tips, and a much larger wing. We’d imagine that there will be some interior updates as well, but we’ll likely have to wait close to its late-October reveal for those details.

The current 2021 Corvette Stingray has a base price of $60,995, while the previous generation Corvette Z06 retailed for $80,900. So we’d expect that the 2023 model will cost at least that much, perhaps even cresting the $85,000 mark.

Tags:  General Motors, chevy, chevrolet, GM, (NYSE:GM), Corvette, c8 corvette, z06

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment