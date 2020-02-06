CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillThursday, February 06, 2020, 10:16 AM EDT

2020 Ford GT Liquid Carbon Sizzles With Tire-Shredding 660HP EcoBoost And Stunning Good Looks

Liquid Carbon 1
We haven't heard much on the Ford GT front since the supercar was first revealed back in late 2015, but Ford is grabbing headlines again today with the announcement of a new special edition model for 2020. Needless to say, these are still gorgeous machines with plenty of power to take on the best that the European marques have to offer.

First up is the new Liquid Carbon, which is downright menacing with its untainted carbon fiber bodywork, To us, this looks like something that Bruce Wayne wouldn't mind having in his personal collection while galivanting around the streets Gotham City – off-duty, of course. While there is no paint applied, Ford does apply a special clearcoat that "punctuates each GT’s unique carbon fiber weave."

LiquidCarbonFordGT 01

There are carbon fiber wheels included as standard equipment, and the well-heeled buyers opting for the Liquid Carbon can select lightweight titanium lugnuts and a six-point racing harness among other options.

For those that want a "classic" look for the GT, an updated version of the Gulf Racing Heritage Livery is now available. While the design is updated, the orange and blue colors are still there and carbon fiber wheels are also an option this time around.

2020 ford gt1

All 2020 Ford GTs gain performance improvements over the previous model, including a 13-horsepower bump for the twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost engine, bringing the grand total to 660 horsepower. The increase was made possible thanks to revised engine calibration, higher-energy ignition coils, better engine airflow/cooling, and larger intercoolers. Ford has also added an Akrapovič titanium exhaust as standard equipment for all GT models, which lowers curb weight by 9 pounds.

According to Ford, 2020 will be the last model year for the GT, but production will extend through the year 2022. With that being said, it's nice to see the Ford GT going out with a bang.



Tags:  ford, (NYSE:F), ford gt
Via:  Ford
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms