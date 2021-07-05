PS5 And Pokémon Card Reselling Spree Nets 16-Year-Old A $110,000 Payday





What would you do if, at 16-years old, you made $1.7 million in revenue and $110,000 in profits? What if this income came from selling (or scalping) things such as the newest PlayStation and Xbox consoles at up to double the sticker price? That is exactly what one teenager from New Jersey did during the pandemic, cornering the resale market on a wide variety of products.





Max Hayden Working At His Computer And Printing Shipping Labels







Product Being Prepared For Reshipment



Whatever you may think of the means, the ends are certainly impressive; and this is not lost on Hayden. He has made new friends, gained a deeper understanding of capitalism and politics, and has learned to run a business in the whole process. To celebrate this, Max is also looking to rent a beach house for himself and new reseller friends around his age from around the country. Perhaps that is not the best way to spend money at that age, but you probably would not have known what to do with it all at 16 either.





(Max Hayden Images Courtesy Of The Wall Street Journal)

