15 Top Amazon Labor Day Deals From Apple, Dell, Samsung, Dyson And More





Looking for a new laptop? How about a pair of earbuds with active noise cancellation, or maybe a new vacuum that doesn't...er, does suck? Now is the time to treat yourself—it's Labor Day weekend, and with the holiday comes a bevy of discounts on Amazon. We've rounded up several of the top deals, starting with the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro you see above.





$749 on Amazon (save $500.99), which si the lowest price we've ever seen for this model. We're big fans of Samsung's Galaxy Book laptops, which meld semi-premium designs with capable hardware at less-than-premium prices. It's marked down to(save $500.99), which si the lowest price we've ever seen for this model. We're big fans of Samsung's Galaxy Book laptops, which meld semi-premium designs with capable hardware at less-than-premium prices.





In this case, you're looking at a 15.6-inch AMOLED display with a 1920x1080 resolution, Intel Core i7-1260P processor (4C/8T, 3.4GHz to 4.7GHz, 18MB L3 cache), 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and up to 21 hours of battery life. This is also a thin and light laptop measuring just 0.46 inches thick and weighing a mere 2.45 pounds.













2020 MacBook Air on sale for $749 (save $250). This is a bargain that appeared a little ahead of Amazon's Prime Day sales event and has lingered on every since. It's possible that this is simply the new price point, but even if that's the case, it's worth strong consideration. Hopping over to Apple's ecosystem, you can still find theon sale for. This is a bargain that appeared a little ahead of Amazon's Prime Day sales event and has lingered on every since. It's possible that this is simply the new price point, but even if that's the case, it's worth strong consideration.





The 2020 MacBook Air is built around Apple's custom M1 processor. That chip consists of 8 CPU cores, 8 GPU cores with 128 execution units, and 16 Neural engine cores. It's the same as found in the 2020 Mac mini we reviewed, which we found to be a potent machine. While now a bit older, the M1 is still a capable, power-efficient slice of silicon.





Other features include a 13-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, backlight keyboard, FaceTime HD camera, and Touch ID.













Dyson V8 and it's pricing reflects its status among the competition—it's not a cheap sucker by any stretch. However, it's cheaper than usual right now with Amazon marking it down to $355.91 (save $114.08). One of the best cordless vacuums on the market is theand it's pricing reflects its status among the competition—it's not a cheap sucker by any stretch. However, it's cheaper than usual right now with Amazon marking it down to





Strong suction comes by way of a digital motor that spins at up to 110,000 RPM. There are two modes to choose from, depending on what kind of cleaning you're hoping to accomplish. The MAX mode gives you the most suction power for deeper cleaning, while the Powerful mode gives you a longer runtime—up to 40 minutes, according to Dyson.





Other notable features include easy conversion to a handheld cleaner (great for picking up debris from your car), whole machine filtration that seals in 99.99% of particles down to 0.3 microns in size, and hair removal vanes that help prevent hair from staying wrapped around the brush bar.





Here are some more Labor Deals worth checking out...







