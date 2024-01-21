Zotac Is Already Selling GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super And 4080 Super On Amazon
CES 2024 brought a multitude of cool things, including the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Super Series of graphics cards to supplant some of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 baseline series. Though the GeForce RTX 4070 Super is already out, and we have covered it in review here, the remaining cards have not seen the light of day yet, save perhaps for some ZOTAC cards, which have now made their way over to Amazon listings.
Leading us off, ZOTAC has several flavors of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super (certainly a mouthful without add-in board partner naming schemes) published to Amazon currently. One of the standouts here is the Trinity OC White Edition, an all-white 4070Ti Super bringing a slightly higher 2.625Ghz clock speed over the baseline Founders Edition card, with a 2.61Ghz boost clock. Besides the technical specs, this is a beautiful piece of engineering that would nicely complement a whiteout-themed build to commemorate the bitterly cold weather sweeping the nation. This and the other RTX 4070 Ti Super variants will be released on January 24th, starting at the MSRP of $799.
- ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Trinity OC White Edition
- ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Trinity Black Edition
- ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER AMP HOLO
If that isn’t enough for you, you can certainly step things up to the ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 Super AMP Extreme AIRO, which is the beefiest 4080 ZOTAC has. The Founders Edition GeForce RTX 4080 Super has a boost clock of 2.55Ghz, whereas this ZOTAC model has a boost of 2.61Ghz. While that may not seem all that wild, you also get 1792 more CUDA cores to eke out improved performance over the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080. Further, this graphics card is adorned with all the RGB-ness you could ever want, especially with a large holographic frame that can be controlled through the ZOTAC Firestorm software. If this or one of the other RTX 4080 Super models strikes your fancy, they will be available on January 31st starting at MSRP.
- ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 Super Trinity Black Edition
- ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Trinity OC White Edition
- ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER AMP Extreme AIRO
Beyond the two GPUs we have shown off here, there are several other options that will be available to fit your needs which are listed above. Ultimately, though, ZOTAC has a few good products coming down the line, so be on the lookout for when those launch soon and perhaps a review from us if we get our hands on one.