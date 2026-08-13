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Zotac Marks 20 Years With A Titanium RTX 5080 Solid Core OC GPU

by Paul LillyThursday, August 13, 2026, 09:13 AM EDT
Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 5080 Solid Core OC 20th Annivesary Edition
Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 5080 Solid Core OC 20th Anniversary Edition - Image: Zotac

Time flies, doesn't it? Zotac is celebrating a full two decades in the graphics hardware business by giving one of its high-end GPUs a titanium-themed makeover. To mark the company's 20th anniversary, Zotac is trotting out the GeForce RTX 5080 Solid Core OC 20th Anniversary Edition with a few special bits to make it stand out from a sea of existing RTX 5080 models.

First teased earlier this year during brand giveaway campaigns and Computex showcases, the special-edition card takes Zotac's air-cooled RTX 5080 and elevates it to Anniversary Edition status with an exclusive metallic aesthetic and some extra accessories.

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 5080 Solid Core OC 20th Anniversary backplate
Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 5080 Solid Core OC 20th Anniversary backplate - Image: Zotac

The biggest change is the color scheme. Zotac swapped out the card's standard matte black cooling shroud for a metallic titanium finish for a more industrial, premium design. And for added visual flair, it comes with a magnetic backplate sporting a mirror-like finish and a Duo ARGB GPU support stand featuring an adjustable height, a rubber foot, a second support arm that is detachable, and a full-length ARGB lighting strip.

Beyond the visual bits, this is still an NVIDIA Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 5080 at its core with 10,752 CUDA cores and 16GB of GDDR7 memory. Zotac also goosed the boost clock to 2,640MHz, a slight increase from NVIDIA's reference 2,617MHz boost clock. That's not much—less than a 1% gain—but it's possible that there is more headroom if you want to take matters into your own hands.

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 5080 Solid Core OC 20th Anniversary Edition
Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 5080 Solid Core OC 20th Anniversary Edition - Image: Zotac


It primarily comes down to chip binning and cooling. We can't speak to the former, but regarding the latter, Zotac is ballyhooing its IceStorm 3.0 cooling setup.

"The IceStorm 3.0 cooling system is Zotac Gaming's strongest GPU cooling system to date. With a vapor chamber up to 34% larger than the previous generation, high-performance cooling fans, 6 copper composite heat pipes, and a full-length aluminum heat sink, IceStorm 3.0 allow GPUs to push to its limits, all while remaining cool under load," Zotac says.

Zotac also highlights the card's BladeLink fans with interconnected blades. According to the company, BladeLink fans spin stronger and quieter than conventional fans, and are more stable to boot.

The Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 5080 Solid Core OC 20th Anniversary Edition is being offered in limited quantities starting today. No word on pricing, but in this market, don't expect it to be cheap.
Tags:  Nvidia, Zotac, graphics cards, GPUs, geforce rtx 5080
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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