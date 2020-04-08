CATEGORIES
home News
by Shane McGlaunWednesday, April 08, 2020, 04:00 PM EDT

Zoom Hit With Class-Action Shareholder Lawsuit Over Security Lapses

zoom app

Zoom has seen its business boom and its stock price grow in recent months in large part due to the coronavirus outbreak and an increasing number of people working from home. Its video conferencing service was one of the many that schools and businesses adopted to keep operating during the shelter-in-place orders in effect around the country. Zoom has now been hit with a class-action lawsuit by shareholders alleging that the company failed to disclose issues with the privacy and security of the platform.

The lawsuit was filed by investor Michael Drieu in the US District Court for the Northern District of California. The lawsuit alleges that concerns over security and privacy flaws in the Zoom platform have impacted its stock price. It's unclear how much traction the suit will get in court considering that while Zoom shares are down recently, the stock is still up 67 percent compared to the beginning of the year.

Several alleged issues have been reported with Zoom, including one earlier this month from researchers who posted to Twitter, showing how Windows networking UNC paths could be turned in the clickable links from within the Zoom client. Zoom has also faced an issue with the iOS app sharing data with Facebook without user permission.

The data Zoom was reportedly sharing with Facebook included: when the user open the app and details on the device they were using, the city they were connecting from, their time zone, and a unique advertiser identifier created by the device for targeted advertising. The problem that most had was that Zoom failed to disclose it was sharing that data. Zoom has also had trouble with a phenomenon known as "Zoombombing," where a hacker can gain access to Zoom sessions and display racist or pornographic images.



Tags:  security, Lawsuit, zoom
Via:  CNBC
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms