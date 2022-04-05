Zombie Telescope Discovers Jupiter Has A Twin 17,000 Light Years From Earth





The exoplanet and is 17,000 light years from Earth. It is nearly identical to Jupiter with regards to its mass and position from the sun. A team from the University of Manchester, led by Ph.D. student David Specht, dug through data collected by the Kepler telescope between April and July 2016. Kepler observed over 2,700 planets before it was decommissioned in 2018. K2-2016-BLG-0005 is part of a system that is twice the distance of any other system observed by Kepler.



A CFHT MegaCam sloan 𝑖 +𝑟 + 𝑔 colour composite image of the same region with a pixel scale of 0.00187. Image centered at the position of K2-2016-BLG-0005.



