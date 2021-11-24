Zeva Zero Personal Electric Flying Saucer Can Hit 160MPH If You Dare To Risk Alien Evaporation
Science fiction films have played around with the idea of flying vehicles for quite some time. Images of futuristic vehicles zooming across the busy sky of a large metropolis has been portrayed more than once on the big screen (and of course in cartoons like The Jetsons). We have already seen companies like Blue Origin creating spacecraft that will transport people into Earth's low orbit. But a company that was started in order to compete in the 2017 Boeing GoFly competition has a slightly different vision for personal flight vehicles.
Zeva is currently made up of about 25 people with a variety of disciplines. It is headed by founder Stephen Tibbits, who along with Ben Gould came up with the initial design for the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) craft. This is Tibbits' fifth startup company and he ambitiously hopes this latest effort will eventually replace cars.
Zero is the concept vehicle that Zeva is currently working on making a reality. It is an all electric-powered aircraft that is being designed to fly small groups of people or cargo across large cities faster than modern day vehicles. Zero stands vertically on the ground and as it gains height in hover mode will transition to a horizontal position forward flight mode. Once in flight mode the eVTOL is said to be able to reach speeds up to 160 MPH. According the company's timeline it hopes to begin delivering air taxi service by 2025, which also seems like a very ambitious goal.
The company is aiming to enter into the area of search and rescue first. It hopes to provide a means of transportation to rescue personnel that will bypass all city traffic and deliver emergency aid in a more timely manner than current modes of transportation. Another area the company believes it can deliver services to is the military by transporting troops and essential equipment in remote and hard to reach areas.