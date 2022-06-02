CATEGORIES
Popular YouTuber Pulls Nintendo Soundtracks After A Mountain Of Copyright Claims

by Tim SweezyThursday, June 02, 2022, 11:40 AM EDT
A popular YouTuber has removed the entire library of Nintendo music they once hosted on the channel due to having "dozens of soundtracks blocked". The YouTuber, DeoxysPrime, was also met with over 500 copyright claims from the game company.

Content creators on platforms such as YouTube and Twitch are no strangers to copyright strikes due to copyright laws. Many have been notified and warned by email or other means when they have used music, knowingly or unknowingly, that is copyrighted. The confusion over when it is OK to use certain music has led some game developers to include an option to turn off any copyrighted music within the game, so streamers do not get hit with a copyright strike.

Nintendo seems dead set on keeping content creators, such as a music channel on YouTube, from using soundtracks associated with its popular games. In January, GilvaSunner was faced with 1,300 copyright blocks. The YouTuber stated, "I'm...not angry or surprised that Nintendo is doing this, but I do think it's a bit disappointing there is hardly an alternative."

The latest YouTube music channel to be hit was DeoxysPrime, who has approximately 165,000 subscribers and is home to an array of video game soundtracks. After having dozens of soundtracks blocked, and receiving over 500 copyright claims from Nintendo, the YouTuber decided to remove the entire library of Nintendo music from their channel.

In a post on Twitter, DeoxysPrime let everyone know that they would be removing the music from Nintendo immediately, and apologized to all those who enjoyed the music being there. DeoxysPrime did say they had no intention of deleting the channel, or the rest of the non-Nintendo soundtracks.

In a follow-up reply to the original tweet, DeoxysPrime wished those who have chosen to keep any Nintendo music on their channel the best of luck. However, the YouTuber did go on to say that they believe everyone will eventually be forced to remove the music.

A possible solution for Nintendo would be to release official soundtracks of its game related music, and then have it hosted on a music platform such as Spotify, as suggested by Luke Plunkett of Kotaku. This would at least give those who love to listen to tunes included in games like the Smash series, Donkey Kong Country games, Mario and Mario Kart games a safe place to tune in and chill out.

Top Image Credit: Nintendo
