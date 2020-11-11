Here's How YouTube Premium Subscribers Could Score A Free Google Stadia Premium Bundle





When you make as much money as Google does (its parent company, Alphabet, raked in more than $46 billion in the last quarter alone), you can afford to gift hardware to consumers, especially if it is tied to a subscription service. And that is precisely the deal here—if you are a YouTube Premium subscriber, you might be eligible to receive a free Stadia hardware bundle.





There are some caveats which we will get to in a moment. But first let's talk about Stadia. This is Google's cloud gaming service, and if you have not done so already, check out our Google Stadia review for our full thoughts an analysis. The short version is, while promising, there are some limitations and caveats. That said, a free hardware bundle might be the nudge you need to give it a go.





Stadia bundle page and if you are presented with the freebie offer. So, about that bundle. If you are a YouTube Premium subscriber, head over to theand if you are presented with the freebie offer.





"As a valued YouTube Premium member, we’re offering you Stadia Premiere Edition, a $99.99 value that’s yours for free. You get a Google Chromecast Ultra to stream games to your TV and a Stadia Controller to play on. Just sign up for a month of Stadia Pro for free," Google says.





Once you are on that page, click the "Get your Stadia gift" button to claim the offer. Be advised, however, that you also need to sign up for Google's Stadia Pro subscription with the same account. This runs $9.99 per month, though Google offers a free one-month trial. YouTube Premium, meanwhile, runs $11.99 per month.





So while the hardware bundle is free, there is the cost of the subscription services, which together run $21.98 per month. Still, it's a neat offer for those who are interested. If you happen to be one of them, don't procrastinate—Google notes that the offer is available "on a first come, first served basis, subject to availability."

