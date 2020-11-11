CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyWednesday, November 11, 2020, 11:21 AM EDT

Here's How YouTube Premium Subscribers Could Score A Free Google Stadia Premium Bundle

Google Stadia
When you make as much money as Google does (its parent company, Alphabet, raked in more than $46 billion in the last quarter alone), you can afford to gift hardware to consumers, especially if it is tied to a subscription service. And that is precisely the deal here—if you are a YouTube Premium subscriber, you might be eligible to receive a free Stadia hardware bundle.

There are some caveats which we will get to in a moment. But first let's talk about Stadia. This is Google's cloud gaming service, and if you have not done so already, check out our Google Stadia review for our full thoughts an analysis. The short version is, while promising, there are some limitations and caveats. That said, a free hardware bundle might be the nudge you need to give it a go.

So, about that bundle. If you are a YouTube Premium subscriber, head over to the Stadia bundle page and if you are presented with the freebie offer.

"As a valued YouTube Premium member, we’re offering you Stadia Premiere Edition, a $99.99 value that’s yours for free. You get a Google Chromecast Ultra to stream games to your TV and a Stadia Controller to play on. Just sign up for a month of Stadia Pro for free," Google says.

Once you are on that page, click the "Get your Stadia gift" button to claim the offer. Be advised, however, that you also need to sign up for Google's Stadia Pro subscription with the same account. This runs $9.99 per month, though Google offers a free one-month trial. YouTube Premium, meanwhile, runs $11.99 per month.

So while the hardware bundle is free, there is the cost of the subscription services, which together run $21.98 per month. Still, it's a neat offer for those who are interested. If you happen to be one of them, don't procrastinate—Google notes that the offer is available "on a first come, first served basis, subject to availability."

Tags:  deals, Gaming, Google, (nasdaq:goog), youtube premium, stadia

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Graphics Card
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
Radeon RX 6000
Big Navi Other
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms