YouTube’s New Aloud AI Tool Will Dub Your Videos Into Other Languages
On social media, there might be ‘sides’ of a platform demarcated by a language barrier. However, YouTube is working toward tearing down some of those barriers for content creators with AI-powered video dubbing with a service called Aloud.
Aloud was formerly a Google Area 120 experimental product that “assists creators by transcribing, translating, and narrating their videos,” currently from English to either Spanish or Portuguese. This could be done automatically once a creator uploads a video and then reviews and edits, as needed, the transcript. Aloud would then do the rest of the work, converting that transcript to the target language and producing the dub.
YouTube’s Amjad Hanif told The Verge that the company is already testing the tool with hundreds of creators. YouTube and Aloud are also hoping to enable dubbing in several new languages in the near future as the platform expands. While Spanish and Portuguese are the two main languages, we could expect to see Hindi as the next major addition to Aloud.
Just as creators do not have to do much work to implement this feature, viewers do not have to do much to get access to dubbed videos. In either of the embedded videos above, you can access the Spanish (or alternative language) version by clicking the cog wheel in the corner and selecting the “{Language} dubbed” audio track, which is how this would appear for on all videos using Aloud.
Overall, this technology is quite impressive and will help unite communities of like-minded people and bring down the digital divide. As such, we cannot wait for YouTube to implement this sitewide to bring people together.