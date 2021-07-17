Virginia Taps $700M In Federal Funds To Extend High-Speed Broadband Access To All Residents
Since the pandemic started, the digital divide of unconnected people has become abhorrently apparent, and “With telehealth and telework becoming permanent staples across the nation, access to broadband is more critical than ever,” says U.S Senator Mark Warner. As such, Governor Northam explained that “It’s time to close the digital divide in our Commonwealth and treat internet service like the 21st century necessity that it is—not just a luxury for some, but an essential utility for all.”
In Abingdon making a major broadband announcement with Senator @MarkWarner. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/omJynJFnAk— Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) July 16, 2021
To accomplish this, the Virginian government has worked with “localities, electric utilities, and internet service providers to connect unserved areas to high-speed internet,” as part of an ongoing pilot program that has since been made permanent. These efforts put Virginia on track to be one of the first states to have universal broadband.
Though it is not quite making internet service a utility, this is certainly a step in the right direction. But, with the large investment, the Virginian government is likely to keep a close eye on its network over time to protect the end-users. Either way, this is still a cool project, but let us know what you think of it in the comments below.