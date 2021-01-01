Destiny 2 Xur Locations This Week And What Exotics You Can Acquire For A Few Shards





Xur, Agent of the Nine and vendor of legendary and exotic items, has appeared in the new year with several new offerings. Players of Destiny 2 can exchange their legendary shards for some awesome exotic gear from Xur, if they find him. Thankfully, we have all the information you need to seal a deal with Xur.

Where Is Xur Exactly?













Simply, Xur is located on Nessus at Watcher Grave in the tree. If that description is a bit too much for you, some dedicated players at whereisxur.com compiled a video tutorial for you, and a little map (above) that points exactly where to go. If you want to follow Xur from week to week, this site is convenient as they update whenever Xur moves, and they even have a countdown timer.

What Is Xur Selling Now?

Merciless – Exotic Fusion Rifle





The Bombardiers – Exotic Hunter Leg Armor





One Eyed Mask – Exotic Titan Helmet

This helmet has the exotic perk of “Vengeance,” which can mark enemies when they damage the player. If you kill the marked enemies, you are granted extra damage and an overshield. If you want to pick this up, it will cost you just 23 Legendary Shards.









Astrocyte Verse – Exotic Warlock Helmet









Xur’s New Year’s Day offers do not seem too shabby, but they are not the best of the best. Players could still find them worth using, so they are worth a look, once your track down Xur on the map up above. If you do decide to find Xur and check out his deals, let us know what you think of the general ROI in the comments below.

This rifle comes with an exotic perk called “Conserve Momentum,” which makes the rifle burst fire faster with every hit. This can be a handy gun for several uses and can be had for 29 Legendary Shards.These pants come with the exotic perk of “Parting Gift,” which leaves a bomb on the floor when the player uses a hunter ability. If you want to leave bombs everywhere behind you, you can get these pants for 23 Legendary Shards.This exotic warlock helmet is probably the coolest looking thing offered from Xur. Besides the window into space look, it comes with an exotic perk of “Move to Survive,” which allows the warlock to have more blink time, travel distance, and a reduction in ADS time. It can be purchased for just 23 Legendary Shards.