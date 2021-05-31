XPG, TeamGroup Announce DDR5 Modules At Up To 7400MHz Speeds For Alder Lake-S





As we fast approach the launch of Intel's 12generation Alder Lake-S desktop processor platform, memory manufacturers are becoming a bit more comfortable talking about their DDR5 product portfolio. One such company is XPG, which today announced its new Caster DDR5 memory family, which will launch during Q3 2021.

According to XPG, Caster modules will be available in either a standard gray/black finish or with RGB flourishes for those who want to show off their gaming rig's internals. In addition, the modules will be available in 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB configurations. With the launch of DDR5 memory, 32GB modules will become commonplace for enthusiasts, meaning that your typical consumer motherboard with four DDR5 slots can accommodate up to 128GB of memory.

We can't talk about DDR5 without mentioning speed, and XPG is launching out of the gate with modules rated from DDR5-6000 to DDR5-7400. The baseline speed for DDR5 is 4800MHz, so XPG will be well ahead of the game with its Caster family. The company says that it has validated its DDR5 modules to ensure compatibility with a wide range of ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, and MSI motherboards. In addition, like other DDR5 modules, these will operate at 1.1 volts versus 1.2 volts for DDR5.

TeamGroup DDR5-4800 Elite Series 16GB Module

Not to be left out, TeamGroup announced its DDR5 Elite Series modules, which should also be available in time for Intel's Alder Lake-S launch. TeamGroup says that it will offer 16GB modules rated for DDR5-4800 speeds, although the company hints that DDR5-5200 modules may soon be approaching for enthusiasts.

We should mention that while these modules will almost certainly first be used in Alder Lake-S systems, AMD's next-generation Zen 4-based platforms are also scheduled to support DDR5 memory. However, while Intel has revealed details on high-level features of Alder Lake-S and product availability, AMD hasn't been as forthcoming with its next-generation Ryzen desktop processors.