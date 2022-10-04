XMG Releases The First Gaming Laptop With An AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D And It's A Beast





In our Ryzen 7 5800X3D review , we dubbed AMD's Zen 3 processor with a fat stack of cache as the "king of PC gaming." It even manages to keep pace with and sometimes beat the new crop of Zen 4 processors in a spattering of games. And now for the first time since its release, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is being offered in a laptop form factor. Well, technically.





XMG is serving up the Ryzen 7 5800X3D as a configurable CPU in its Apex 15 Max laptop, which is essentially a desktop replacement. You inevitably trade portability and especially battery life with these kinds of systems, though it's not exactly an anvil, either—it measures 361 x 258 x 32.5 mm (~14.21 x 10.16 x 1.28 inches) and weighs 2.6 kg (~5.73 pounds).











It's comparatively thick and stout by today's standards for sure, but we'd argue the dimensions are respectable for a desktop setup wedged into a laptop form factor.





Anyway, the star of the show is the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. which is one of five Zen 3 processor options spanning the Ryzen 5 5600X all the way up to the 16-core/32-thread Ryzen 9 5950X . These are all socketed desktop CPUs and are not soldered to the motherboard.





What makes the Ryzen 7 5800X3D so special is the addition of 64MB of stacked 3D V-cache on top of 32MB of traditional 2D L3 cache. That gives the chip a generous 96MB of L3 cache (plus 4M of L2 cache). Other specs include an 8-core/16-thread configuration with a 3.4GHz base clock and 4.5GHz max boost clock.







The GPU selection is a bit more modest—buyers can select between a GeForce RTX 3060 (6GB GDDR6) or GeForce RTX 3070 (8GB GDDR6), both in mobile form . There are no GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 3080, or 3080 Ti options, unfortunately.











For RAM, the Apex 15 Max comes stock with 16GB (2x8GB) of DDR4-3200 memory, which users can downgrade to a single 8GB module (we wouldn't recommend going that route) or upgrade to 32GB or 64GB of DDR4. On the storage front, XMG offers a range of SSDs from 500GB to 4TB in capacity across a pair of M.2 slots, and there's a 3.5-inch bay for an HDD as well.





Other features include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity, an RGB keyboard, a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a fast 240Hz refresh rate, and various I/O on the read and sides. The Apex 15 Max is available now in the UK starting at €1,379.

