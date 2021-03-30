CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillTuesday, March 30, 2021, 10:14 AM EDT

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold Announced With 8-Inch Folding Display And Trick Telephoto Camera

xiaomi mi mix fold
Yesterday, Xiaomi took direct aim at the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with its flagship Mi 11 Ultra smartphone. Today, Xiaomi is targeting the Galaxy Z Fold 2 with the announcement of the Mi Mix Fold.

The Mi Mix Fold is Xiaomi's first folding smartphone and takes on a similar form-factor to the Galaxy Z Fold. The primary [folding] display measures 8.01 inches across with a 4:3 aspect ratio. The display's resolution is an atypical 2480x1860 and supports Dolby Vision HDR. There's also a secondary, outer Dolby Vision display that measures 6.52 inches across (2520x840) and has a refresh rate of 90Hz. According to Xiaomi, the hinge mechanism has been tested for over 1 million cycles for those that are concerned about durability.

xiaomi mi mix fold 3

Under the hood is Qualcomm's familiar Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform with either 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage (256GB comes standard). Xiaomi has stuffed in a 5,020 mAh battery on the power front, which supports 67-watt fast charging. According to the company, it can fully top off its battery in just under 40 minutes.

On the photography front, there's a 108MP camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. There's also an 8MP telephoto camera that can function with 3x optical zoom (30x hybrid zoom) or as a macro lens (80mm equivalent). The 8MP telephoto camera uses liquid lens technology to enable its dual-mode functionality. The selfie camera nestled within the display uses a 20MP sensor, and all the cameras have their images processed using Xiaomi's custom, in-house Surge C1 ISP.

Other features include quad speakers tuned by Harman Kardon and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Interestingly, the Mi Mix Fold is not running Android 11 and instead uses Android 10 with Xiaomi's MIUI 12 layered on top.

Although there's no word on global availability, the Xiaomi Mi Fold will be up for preorder starting March 30th, priced from 9,999 yuan (roughly $1,460) in its base configuration in China. If you want the top-spec model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, you'll pay 12,999 yuan or around $1,900.

Tags:  Xiaomi, snapdragon 888, mi mix fold

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms