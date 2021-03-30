Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold Announced With 8-Inch Folding Display And Trick Telephoto Camera





Yesterday, Xiaomi took direct aim at the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with its flagship Mi 11 Ultra smartphone. Today, Xiaomi is targeting the Galaxy Z Fold 2 with the announcement of the Mi Mix Fold.

The Mi Mix Fold is Xiaomi's first folding smartphone and takes on a similar form-factor to the Galaxy Z Fold. The primary [folding] display measures 8.01 inches across with a 4:3 aspect ratio. The display's resolution is an atypical 2480x1860 and supports Dolby Vision HDR. There's also a secondary, outer Dolby Vision display that measures 6.52 inches across (2520x840) and has a refresh rate of 90Hz. According to Xiaomi, the hinge mechanism has been tested for over 1 million cycles for those that are concerned about durability.





Under the hood is Qualcomm's familiar Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform with either 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage (256GB comes standard). Xiaomi has stuffed in a 5,020 mAh battery on the power front, which supports 67-watt fast charging. According to the company, it can fully top off its battery in just under 40 minutes.

On the photography front, there's a 108MP camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. There's also an 8MP telephoto camera that can function with 3x optical zoom (30x hybrid zoom) or as a macro lens (80mm equivalent). The 8MP telephoto camera uses liquid lens technology to enable its dual-mode functionality. The selfie camera nestled within the display uses a 20MP sensor, and all the cameras have their images processed using Xiaomi's custom, in-house Surge C1 ISP.

The innovative Liquid Lens technology works like a human eye. It's smaller and can focus faster + more accurately, with both telephoto and macro shooting capabilities. #MiMIXFOLD #XiaomiMegaLaunch pic.twitter.com/cs9QtjKhJZ — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) March 30, 2021

Other features include quad speakers tuned by Harman Kardon and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Interestingly, the Mi Mix Fold is not running Android 11 and instead uses Android 10 with Xiaomi's MIUI 12 layered on top.

Although there's no word on global availability, the Xiaomi Mi Fold will be up for preorder starting March 30th, priced from 9,999 yuan (roughly $1,460) in its base configuration in China. If you want the top-spec model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, you'll pay 12,999 yuan or around $1,900.