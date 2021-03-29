Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Debuts With Rear Selfie Display, 67W Wireless Charging, 120x Zoom





Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra may have been one of the first smartphones to launch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, but Xiaomi is looking to generate some enthusiasm of its own with the Mi 11 Ultra. The Mi 11 Ultra is also powered by the Snapdragon 888 but can be configured with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 memory and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The smartphone comes with a large 6.81-inch AMOLED display featuring a WQHD+ resolution (3200x1400). The display, of course, supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate, but its AdaptiveSync technology allows that refresh rate to step down to 90Hz, 60Hz, or 30Hz to save power. But AdaptiveSync isn't the only display trick that the Mi 11 Ultra has up its sleeve; there's also a 1.1-inch AMOLED display on the rear of the device. The display has a resolution of 126x294 to aid in taking selfies with the rear cameras. The always-on display can also display various bits of information like the current time, incoming calls, alerts, and battery life (among other functions).







When it comes to photography, there's a 50MP primary camera using a Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 48MP periscope telephoto camera (5x optical zoom, 120x digital). All three cameras are capable of shooting 8K video and support night mode. The selfie camera mounted on the front of the display features a 20MP sensor with a 78-degree field of view.





The Mi 11 Ultra impresses with its other specs, including a 5000 mAh battery that supports 67-watt wired and wireless charging. The smartphone can also recharge other Qi-compatible devices (like a smartwatch or wireless earbuds) at up to 10W. In addition to native 5G (courtesy of the Snapdragon X60 modem integrated into the Snapdragon 888), you'll also get Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and an in-display fingerprint reader.

At this time, Xiaomi has not yet revealed pricing or availably for the Mi 11 Ultra. However, we'll update this article once we obtain that information.