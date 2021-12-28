Xiaomi 12 Pro Comes Armed With Snapdragon 8 SoC And Ridiculously Fast 120W Charging





After a flood of leaks, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has unveiled the Xiaomi 12 Pro and two other 12 series handsets. The two main models, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12, are both powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, whereas the Xiaomi 12X is a toned-down variant with a Snapdragon 870 SoC underneath the hood.





Our Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 benchmarks show that Qualcomm's latest flagship silicon is stout, particularly when it comes to artificial intelligence workloads. It's no surprise that Xiaomi opted for Qualcomm's finest for two of the three 12 series handsets.





The Xiaomi 12 Pro is the biggest of the bunch with a 6.73-inch AMOLED display, 3200x1440 resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate. It also features a 480Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, 10-bit color depth, and up to 1,500 nits of brightness, and is protected with Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus









As for the regular Xiaomi 12, it's a tad smaller with a 6.28-inch AMOLED display, which has a 2400x1080 resolution and the same 120Hz refresh rate. The features are similar, except it is a 12-bit panel with a 1,00 nits brightness. The Xiaomi 12X also wields a 6.28-inch display with the same resolution and features as the 12, except it lacks Dolby Vision support.





All three pair 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, or 12GB of LPDDR5 with 256GB of storage. Each phone also sports a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies. And around back, all three have a 50-megapixel shooter for the main camera.









This is where they deviate. The Xiaomi 12 Pro has a two more 50-megapixel sensors, one for ultra-wide camera duties and the other for telephoto chores. Meanwhile, the other two phones supplement the main sensor with a 13-megapixel shooter and a macro sensor.





Interestingly, Xiaomi is touting the 12 Pro and 12 as being suitable for audiophiles, which is a claim we have a hard time believing. This is based in part on having symmetrical dual speakers. Here's what else Xiaomi has to say about the audio performance...

Xiaomi 12 Pro utilizes a frequency division scheme, enabling excellent audio experience with high frequency ductility supported by a customized mid-woofer and tweeter. Featuring outstanding hardware and professionally-tuned SOUND BY Harmon Kardon, Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro provide a vivid, natural sound experience in three dimensions, perfecting sound quality for any environment.

Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro also support Dolby Atmos®. Users can experience amazing sound quality full of details, layers, and realism. Either through headphones or the built-in speakers, users can immerse themselves in three-dimensional audio and experience amazing audio while enjoying Dolby Atmos® content.

Both Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro are designed to deliver flagship experience. Both devices offer NFC and IR blaster capabilities, fulfilling daily user needs for convenience and efficiency.

Make of that what you will. What's perhaps most interesting, though, is what Xiaomi says is the industry's first 120W single-cell 4,600 mAh battery design on the 12 Pro. By going with a single-cell design, Xiaomi says it was able to offer more capacity without a larger profile.





The 120W fast charging scheme can juice up the phone in just 15 minutes. Alternatively, the phone also supports a low-temperature charging mode that will keep the temp below 37C. Pretty neat.





