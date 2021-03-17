CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyWednesday, March 17, 2021, 02:09 PM EDT

Xbox Series X Download Speeds Are Going To Get A Boost If You Enable This Feature

Microsoft Xbox Series X
Microsoft is currently testing a way to increase download speeds on its Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S game consoles, and if all goes to plan, the feature will roll out to the public in the not-too-distant future (fingers crossed, anyway). For now, however, it is only available to members of Microsoft's Xbox Insider program.

Here's the deal—when you are playing a game, any downloads you might have queued up in the background are potentially slowed down. As such, the latest test build in the Xbox Insider Program includes a new "Suspend my game" toggle. According to Microsoft, enabling it can "help improve download speeds," albeit at the expense of playing whatever title you had loaded up.

Xbox Series X Suspend My Game

The new toggle is available to both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S owners in the Insider program. Flipping the switch allows the consoles to download content at full speed, after which you can hop back in the game you were playing and pick up where you left off.

"Hey Xbox Insiders! Did you notice these changes rolling out now? Suspend in the queue will let you download at full speed while making sure your game remains resumable (or quick resume-able on Series X|S). New banners in the Full Library will take you to more useful categories!," Xbox lead Eden Marie stated on Twitter.

For those who can access it, the feature is found in the Manage Queue section. The reason it has any effect on download speeds is because when you are playing games, the Xbox Series X/S throttles download speeds, so that any online features you might be using are able to function unhindered.

It sounds nice in theory, though we'll have to wait and see what actual impact this has on download speeds—we're not sure to what extent throttling occurs when playing a game.


Tags:  Gaming, Microsoft, (nasdaq:msft), xbox series x, xbox series s

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms