World's Smallest NES Is Built With An Orange Pi Zero2 For Big Retro Gaming Fun







"But wait!" You might say, "there is already the NES Classic on the market, and it's small." Well, sure, it is small, but is it small enough to fit on top of your original games industry-saving 1983 Nintendo Entertainment System alongside a tiny TV? We didn't think so. That's what YouTube Channel Print 'N Play has managed to put together. They call it the NES Micro.





Using an Orange Pi Zero 2 with some slight modifications and a 3D printed case, they managed to cram in quite a capable device. The minimal modifications are simply a breakout of USB to a front-facing I/O and wiring to a simple On/Off push-switch. Even a 30mm fan was included to keep the device cool.





Because this gadget is simply a Pi-based device, the ability to load on whatever software you want makes it more capable than the NES Classic that Nintendo marketed. That allows the creator or anyone who wants to do the project themselves to load any emulators they want. With USB support, almost any controller your desired operating system supports via USB can work as well, but the hero of our story went a step further. He made a miniature NES Controller too! Though that was designed with a custom PCB.

Though not directly part of the capable little console, our creator decided to use a small 7-inch LCD screen to build a tiny television set. He even went with a wood-grain-looking finish, dials, and a 3D-printed antenna for that complete 1980s experience (just smaller). All in all, it's probably one of the simpler projects we have seen lately, like the Adafruit PINKY DOOM device , but could be fun for someone who loves a small challenge.







If you want to build your own version of this here's what you'll need either an Orange Pi Zero 2 ( Amazon link ) or a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 ( Amazon link ), a 3D printed case, and some knowledge of soldering. That's it!