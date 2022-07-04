CATEGORIES
home News

World's First RISC-V Laptop Touts A Mysterious Quad-Core CPU And You Can Preorder It Now

by Zak KillianMonday, July 04, 2022, 02:50 PM EDT
riscv laptop keys
Loyal HotHardware readers, you know all about RISC-V, right? Well, just in case you don't, a brief refresher is in order. RISC-V is an instruction set architecture like ARM or x86, but unlike those, it's completely free and open-source. That means anyone can make their own RISC-V CPU if they have the resources to do so.

The last bit there is part of what makes the world's first RISC-V laptop so interesting. You see, over in China, DeepComputing and Xcalibyte have partnered up to create a mobile "development platform" known as ROMA. It's a laptop, simply speaking, but what it purportedly contains is most curious and rather unclear.

roma laptop render
An early render of the ROMA RISC-V laptop.

In its press release, Xcalibyte describes the hardware in the ROMA as "a quad-core RISC-V CPU with free SoC and SOM upgrades." It apparently includes "a GPU/NPU feature accelerator" as well as a security enclave processor. Xcalibyte promises that the ROMA will support up to 16GB of LPDDR4X memory and up to 256GB of "storage", presumably through some sort of solid-state media.

Nobody is expecting (or should expect) the ROMA's CPU to set performance records, but it may be highly-competitive within the world of RISC-V. Xcalibyte claims that it is an all-new chip that will offer "the fastest, seamless RISC-V native software development available."

roma laptop packaging
The ROMA's packaging will apparently also fold into a stand.

As for an operating system, you will of course be restricted to Linux, but that's not such a serious restriction really. More challenging will likely be creating the support software for Xcalibyte's new CPU and GPU/NPU accelerator. Such software, including-but-not-limited-to drivers, will be necessary to provide the kind of user experience that customers will expect from a laptop.

The press release for the ROMA is filled with buzzwords and apparently, the first 100 customers to pre-order the ROMA will get a unique NFT. You can also elect to have your ROMA engraved with your name or company's name. Unsurprisingly, quantities will be limited, so if you're really excited about RISC-V, head over to the Xcalibyte site to put in for a pre-order.
Tags:  Laptops, risc-v, roma, xcalibyte, opensourcehardware
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment