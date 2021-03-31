World Backup Day Brings Red Hot Storage Deals From Samsung, Western Digital, And SanDisk





Today is World Backup Day, which means that there are some great deals to be found on storage devices if you're in need. Amazon is currently discounting SSDs -- both internal and external -- from companies like Samsung and SanDisk/Western Digital.

Samsung has the most discounted SSDs available across SATA-III, PCIe, and USB-C interfaces. The fastest Samsung SSDs on sale are the 500GB and 1TB versions of the 970 EVO (discounted up to 25 percent), which feature sequential read/write speeds of up to 3,500MB/s and 2,500MB/s, respectively.





If you have an older laptop or desktop and only have access to a SATA interface, there are also a few options for you as well from the Samsung camp (discounted up to 45 percent for the 1TB SKU):

And if you need some high-speed external storage, here are three choices for you to consider:





If you're into Western Digital and SanDisk gear, the following SSDs are currently on sale with up to a 48 percent discount:

For those with more demanding storage needs, there are several NAS options to choose from that are also discounted today. Western Digital's 8TB My Cloud EX2 Ultra is 22 percent off, for example, while the 4TB My Cloud Home Personal Cloud is discounted by 20 percent.





We'd imagine that these discounts will only last through the day, so strike while the iron is hot!