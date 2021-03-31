World Backup Day Brings Red Hot Storage Deals From Samsung, Western Digital, And SanDisk
Samsung has the most discounted SSDs available across SATA-III, PCIe, and USB-C interfaces. The fastest Samsung SSDs on sale are the 500GB and 1TB versions of the 970 EVO (discounted up to 25 percent), which feature sequential read/write speeds of up to 3,500MB/s and 2,500MB/s, respectively.
- Samsung (MZ-V7E500BW) 970 EVO SSD 500GB $74.99 @ Amazon
- Samsung (MZ-V7E1T0BW) 970 EVO SSD 1TB $144.99 @ Amazon
- Samsung 860 EVO 1TB 2.5 Inch SATA III SSD (MZ-76E1T0B/AM) $109.99 @ Amazon
- Samsung 870 EVO 2TB 2.5 Inch SATA III SSD (MZ-77E2T0B/AM) $209.99 @ Amazon
- Samsung SSD 860 EVO 4TB 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal SSD (MZ-76E4T0B/AM) $379.99 @ Amazon
And if you need some high-speed external storage, here are three choices for you to consider:
- Samsung T5 Portable SSD 2TB (MU-PA2T0B/AM) $210.45 @ Amazon
- Samsung T7 Portable SSD 2TB (MU-PC2T0T/AM) $279.99 @ Amazon
- Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD 2TB (MU-PC2T0K/WW) $279.99 @ Amazon
- WD_Black 2TB SN750 NVMe SSD $237.99 @ Amazon
- Western Digital 4TB WD Blue SATA III SSD $375.99 @ Amazon
- SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD $239.99 @ Amazon
- SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable USB-C SSD $269.99 @ Amazon
For those with more demanding storage needs, there are several NAS options to choose from that are also discounted today. Western Digital's 8TB My Cloud EX2 Ultra is 22 percent off, for example, while the 4TB My Cloud Home Personal Cloud is discounted by 20 percent.
- WD 4TB My Cloud Home Personal Cloud (WDBVXC0040HWT-NESN) $159.99 @ Amazon
- WD 8TB My Cloud EX2 Ultra NAS (WDBVBZ0080JCH-NESN) $358.86 @ Amazon
We'd imagine that these discounts will only last through the day, so strike while the iron is hot!