CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillWednesday, March 31, 2021, 12:25 PM EDT

World Backup Day Brings Red Hot Storage Deals From Samsung, Western Digital, And SanDisk

wd black 750
Today is World Backup Day, which means that there are some great deals to be found on storage devices if you're in need. Amazon is currently discounting SSDs -- both internal and external -- from companies like Samsung and SanDisk/Western Digital.

Samsung has the most discounted SSDs available across SATA-III, PCIe, and USB-C interfaces. The fastest Samsung SSDs on sale are the 500GB and 1TB versions of the 970 EVO (discounted up to 25 percent), which feature sequential read/write speeds of up to 3,500MB/s and 2,500MB/s, respectively.

samsung 970 evo 2
If you have an older laptop or desktop and only have access to a SATA interface, there are also a few options for you as well from the Samsung camp (discounted up to 45 percent for the 1TB SKU):

And if you need some high-speed external storage, here are three choices for you to consider:

samsung t5
If you're into Western Digital and SanDisk gear, the following SSDs are currently on sale with up to a 48 percent discount:

For those with more demanding storage needs, there are several NAS options to choose from that are also discounted today. Western Digital's 8TB My Cloud EX2 Ultra is 22 percent off, for example, while the 4TB My Cloud Home Personal Cloud is discounted by 20 percent.

wd mycloud

We'd imagine that these discounts will only last through the day, so strike while the iron is hot!

Tags:  deals, Western Digital, Samsung, Sandisk, (NASDAQ:WDC), (krx:005930)

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms