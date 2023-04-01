CATEGORIES
home News

WordPress Plugin Exposes 11M Sites As Hackers Exploit An Alarming Security Flaw

by Nathan OrdSaturday, April 01, 2023, 02:22 PM EDT
wordpress sites being actively exploited thanks to plugins
No April Fools here; only April vulnerabilities abound with the popular WordPress addon Elementor, used by millions of websites worldwide. Adding insult to injury, threat actors are now exploiting this vulnerability to tweak settings and redirect traffic to malicious sites, among other problems.

Elementor is a Squarespace-like website builder to go over the top of WordPress, allowing drag-and-drop customization of a site without having to know programming or design. However, in versions before 3.11.7 with the premium edition of the tool, website owners who also used WooCommerce were vulnerable to full site takeover.

settings change wordpress sites being actively exploited thanks to plugins

This vulnerability is thanks to a string of features outlined in a blog post from Ninja Technologies Network, which explains that an Elementor site with WooCommerce loads “elementor-pro/modules/woocommerce/module.php.” This component registers an AJAX action called “pro_woocommerce_update_page_option,” which would allow an Administrator or Shop Manager to update WooCommerce options within the database containing configurations and options. However, the function that is called behind the “pro_woocommerce_update_page_option” does not have user input or privilege validations, meaning that any user of any privilege level can modify options.

leak wordpress sites being actively exploited thanks to plugins
You can leak the nonce used to verify that the AJAX request is coming from a privileged person.

While there are some protections upstream of this function that could prevent this attack from happening, it is possible to leak sensitive information to bypass these protections with any logged-in user account. With this all in mind, an attacker could create an administrator account, redirect site traffic to a malicious site, or do other nefarious activities.

Thankfully, this vulnerability has since been patched on March 22nd, just four days after it was discovered and reported to the authors.  However, Patchstack reports seeing active exploitation from several IP addresses, files being uploaded to vulnerable sites, and site URLs changing to attacker-controlled locations. Thus, those who use a premium version of Elementor and WooCommerce should update their sites to Elementor version 3.11.7 or later.
Tags:  security, exploit, cybersecurity, WordPress
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment