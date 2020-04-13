CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyMonday, April 13, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT

This Wiper Malware Locks Down Your PC, Frames Security Researchers For The Act

Malware
It appears as though even malware authors are going a little stir crazy during this time of recommended isolation. One of the newest PC infections making the rounds is a nasty piece of 'wiper' malware that effectively locks victims out of their computers, and displays a message giving false credit for the infection to a pair of renowned security researchers.

The type of infection going around is referred to as an MBRLocker. What these type of malware strains do is replace the master boot record (MBR) on a PC to prevent the operating system (OS) from loading. Some strains also go the extra mile by encrypting the table containing partition information, which makes it impossible for a victim to access their files or rebuild the MBR without a paying a ransom for a key.

According to BleepingComputer, there has been a "flurry of new MBRLocker being released that appear to be created for 'fun' or as part of 'pranks' created using a tool that is being promoted on YouTube and Discord. This same tool appears to have been used for this latest MBRLocker strain.

MBRLocker
Source: BleepingComputer

It is believed that the infection is coming from free software and crack sites. After locking a victim out of their PC, a message appears pinning the blame on either Vitali Kremiz or MalwareHunterTeam, both of which are well known security researchers.

One of the messages is rather rude, calling the victim an "idiot" and encouraging the user to contact the security researchers on their respective Twitter accounts. The other version discloses Kremiz's email addresses and phone number.

To be clear, Kremis and MalwareHunterTeam are not behind these MBRLockers, despite what the messages state.

Fortunately, it might be possible to recover a PC that is infected with one of these strains. MBRLockers created with the free tool mentioned above make backup copies of the original MBR and store them in a safe location. And in one instance, there was also a fail-safe keyboard combination (CTRL + ALT + ESC) that would restore the MBR so the PC would boot properly.

That said, it's not entirely clear if these specific versions follow the same trend. Stay safe out there folks, and be cautious what your are downloading and where you are downloading from.


Tags:  Malware, security, wiper, mbrlocker
Via:  BleepingComputer
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms